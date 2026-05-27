BNK Invest, Inc.: BNK Invest Network Helps Investors Research Dividends, ETF Holdings, Options Income, 13F Filings and Yield-Focused Securities

Specialized financial research sites provide tools for dividend reinvestment, ETF exposure, options strategies, institutional ownership, preferred stocks, closed-end funds and energy market data.

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Investors often start market research with a specific question: how dividends would have compounded over time, which ETFs own a stock, whether an options strategy could generate income, what institutions are reporting in 13F filings, or where to compare yield-focused securities.

BNK Invest operates a network of financial research websites built around those focused investor questions. Rather than serving as a single general-purpose investing portal, the network includes specialized tools for dividend investors, ETF researchers, options traders, institutional ownership analysts, preferred stock investors, closed-end fund investors and energy market observers.

Dividend investors can model historical reinvestment with Dividend Channel's DRIP returns calculator, which helps users review how reinvested dividends may have affected long-term total returns for individual securities.

ETF researchers can use ETF Channel's ETF finder to explore exchange-traded funds, research fund exposure and identify ETFs tied to specific stocks or investment themes.

Options-focused investors can review Stock Options Channel's guide to selling puts for income, along with stock-specific options research tools covering option chains, covered calls, puts and income-oriented strategies.

Institutional ownership researchers can follow Holdings Channel's latest 13F filings to review recently reported fund holdings and track how professional investors disclose positions over time.

For preferred equity research, Preferred Stock Channel offers a preferred stock screener designed to help income-focused investors compare preferred securities by yield, issuer, industry and other factors.

Closed-end fund investors can use CEF Channel's closed-end fund screener to compare funds and research CEFs across yield, market price, net asset value and related characteristics.

Energy market observers can track Energy Stock Channel's 3-2-1 crack spread chart, a commonly followed refining margin indicator used by investors and analysts monitoring the energy sector.

"Investors do not all research the market in the same way," said a BNK Invest spokesperson. "Some start with dividend reinvestment, others with ETF holdings, options income, 13F filings, preferred stocks, closed-end funds or energy market indicators. BNK Invest's network is designed to give each of those research paths a focused destination."

The broader BNK Invest network includes resources covering dividend stocks, ETF holdings, stock options, preferred stocks, closed-end funds, Canadian equities, institutional holdings, energy stocks and general stock market research. Together, the sites are designed to help self-directed investors, advisors, financial professionals and market researchers find specialized tools tied to common investing questions.

About BNK Invest

BNK Invest operates a network of financial research websites covering dividends, ETFs, stock options, preferred stocks, closed-end funds, institutional holdings, Canadian equities, energy stocks and related investing topics. Its sites are designed for self-directed investors, advisors, financial professionals and market researchers looking for focused investment data and stock-specific research tools.

Media Contact:

BNK Invest

info@bnkinvest.com

https://www.bnkinvest.com/

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bnk-invest-network-helps-investors-research-dividends-etf-holdin-1170980