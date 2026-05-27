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WKN: A3DMJG | ISIN: CA0977518616 | Ticker-Symbol: BBDC
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 18:15
182,15 Euro
-0,41 % -0,75
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
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BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BOMBARDIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
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182,35182,8019:04
181,85182,8019:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 17:00 Uhr
66 Leser
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Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Statement on Government of Canada Intention Regarding New Airborne Early Warning & Control Fleet

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier applauds the federal government's decision to invest in Canadian industry by favouring a made-in-Canada solution based on the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft. We also would like to congratulate our long-standing partner Saab on being selected as the preferred supplier for Canada's Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) fleet with its GlobalEye solution.

The intention to bring GlobalEye modification and integration work to Canada, to be carried out by skilled Canadian aerospace workers, is a perfect example of a robust and comprehensive Defense Industrial Strategy at work, focused on building in Canada.

For years, Bombardier has proudly delivered our Global aircraft to Saab to be transformed into the GlobalEye. This Canadian announcement creates the potential for a wider collaboration: Bombardier is entering into discussions with Saab to lead the modification program and lead Canada's industrial role in potential exports of this solution-all to maximize Canada's long-term benefits from this strategic purchase.

We have the expertise, we have a long-standing and successful relationship with Saab, and we have decades of experience delivering and modifying aircraft for the world's most demanding missions.

This is a positive signal for Canadian industry and for our military, who stand to benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art surveillance solution for our vast nation.

This announcement further highlights the versatility of the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft as well as its growing role in Canada. In December, the federal government announced the purchase of six Global 6500 aircraft to enhance the Royal Canadian Air Force's multi-mission air transport capability, and in March the National Research Council announced it acquired a Global 6500 aircraft for critical research and development activities.

Louise Solomita
Public Relations Lead
Bombardier Defense
+1 514.513.6410
Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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