EQS-News: Crisp & Chew
/ Key word(s): Financial
Artisan Cookie Bakery Hosts Ribbon Cutting, Free Treats, and Giveaways Following Sold-Out Soft Opening
GEORGETOWN, TX - May 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Gourmet cookie lovers have a new reason to celebrate. Crisp & Chew, the popular artisan bakery dedicated to elevating the oatmeal cookie, will host its official Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:30 AM. Located at 1612 Williams Dr, Georgetown, TX, the event follows a highly successful soft opening on May 7 that saw several menu items completely sell out.
The community celebration kicks off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees will enjoy complimentary handcrafted cookies, refreshments, and exclusive giveaways while experiencing the bakery's signature menu firsthand.
From Farmers Market Favorites to Brick-and-Mortar Storefront
Founded by Sarah Davis and Qudduws Ware, Crisp & Chew began as a passion project rooted in nostalgia and comfort. The duo set out with one mission: to put oatmeal cookies in the spotlight. What started as small-batch baking for local farmers markets quickly generated a loyal following across Georgetown, Austin and the surrounding cities.
"We wanted to create something that felt nostalgic but elevated," says Sarah Davis, co-founder and co-owner. "Everything we bake focuses on texture, balance, and joy. We craft crisp edges, chewy centers, and thoughtful flavors to create moments that bring people together."
A Rotating Menu Built on Flavor and Family
Crisp & Chew is known for its rotating menu and inventive flavor profiles. The bakery crafts elevated classics alongside monthly drops of limited-edition creations, including:
Many monthly flavors draw inspiration from personal family traditions. Nostalgic hits like Mom's Birthday Cake and Dad's Maple Nut have quickly become some of the bakery's most requested offerings.
Beyond standard cookies, the storefront specializes in handcrafted oatmeal creme pies, custom cookie cakes, cookie-crust cheesecakes and "cookie rolls" cinnamon roll-inspired pastries stuffed with signature cookie dough.
Built by the Community
The new storefront represents an almost year-long journey of construction, permitting, and intense recipe refinement. Local support has anchored the business every step of the way.
"Our community has truly built this alongside us," says co-owner Qudduws Ware. "From our early days at the Wolf Ranch Farmers Market to opening these storefront doors, the support has been overwhelming. We are incredibly grateful and excited to welcome everyone to our permanent home."
Event Details
About Crisp & Chew
Crisp & Chew is an artisan bakery based in Georgetown, Texas, specializing in elevated oatmeal cookies, signature creme pies, and innovative cookie-based desserts. Founded in passion and community spirit, the bakery uses high-quality ingredients to reimagine nostalgic childhood treats. For flavor updates and hours, follow Crisp & Chew on social media.
Crisp & Chew's Soft Open hours:
For updates, menu announcements, and Grand Opening details, follow Crisp & Chew on social media.
Media Contact:
News Source: Crisp & Chew
27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Crisp & Chew
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2334562
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2334562 27.05.2026 CET/CEST