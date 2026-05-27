Eramet SA: General Meeting on May 27th, 2026: approval of the resolution regarding the €500m capital increase

Paris, 27 May 2026, 6:15 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

General Meeting on May 27th, 2026: approval of the resolution regarding the €500m capital increase

Approval by shareholders of all the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting and approved by the Board of Directors





The General Meeting of Eramet Shareholders was held on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026 in Paris, chaired by Ms. Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of the Group. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders notably approved the delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital to strengthen its equity. This capital increase will be carried out through the issuance of ordinary shares, while maintaining pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, for a maximum amount of €500 million. It is planned for H2 2026.

At the Ordinary General Meeting, the shareholders notably ratified the co-optation as Director, effective from today, of Ms. Murielle Minkoué Mézui, which occurred during the Board Meeting of March 19th, 2026, to replace Mr. Tanguy Gahouma-Békalé, who has resigned, for the remaining term of his mandate, i.e. until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for fiscal year 2028.

Following the Shareholders' General Meeting, Eramet's Board of Directors consists of 18 members, including two employee representatives. It comprises 7 independent members and 8 women, representing respectively 44% and 50% of the Board members, excluding employee representatives. Detailed information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees is available on the Company's website under the Governance section: Eramet | Group | Governance .

The voting results for each resolution are available on Eramet's website ( Shareholders' General Meeting 2026 - Eramet ).

In line with the announcement made in February alongside the publication of the Group's full-year results1, no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025.

Calendar

29.07.2026: Publication of 2026 half-year results

29.10.2026: Publication of 2026 third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi



T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com







PRESS CONTACT



Media Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani



T. +33 6 65 65 44 49



nedjma.amrani@eramet.com









1 Press release of February 18th, 2026

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