Israel Corporation Ltd.: Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2026.

Selected Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2026:



$m Q1/26 Q1/25 ILCO share in ICL profit 56 40 ILCO share in Prodalim net profit (loss) - - Amortization of excess purchase cost (2) (2) Financing, G&A expenses and other(expenses)

income at ILCO headquarter level 7 (5) Tax income (expense) of ILCO headquarters 2 2 Net profit to company's shareholders 63 35

Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level[1]

As of March 31, 2026, total financial liabilities were $683 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $748 million.

Net cash1 as of March 31, 2026, totaled $100 million. Net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decreases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $35 million. As of December 31, 2025, the net cash was $73 million.

ILCO Total Assets, Net

$m 31/03/2026 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value) 2,900 Prodalim Investments (~72m shares, market value) 157 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value) 72 Other (market value)[2] 16 Total Assets 3,145 ILCO's Net Cash 100 Total Assets, net 3,245

Recent News

On February 24, 2026, Prodalim completed its IPO in the TASE, raising approximately NIS 370 million at a valuation of approximately NIS 2.1 billion. Following the IPO, the Company's holdings in Prodalim were diluted from approximately 27.5% to approximately 23.26% on a fully diluted basis. As a result of Prodalim's Offering, the Company recorded a capital gain in the amount of approximately $11 million.

On March 25, 2026, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the amount of approx. $13m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy. The dividend was paid on April 27, 2026.

Following a decision of its Board of Directors, ILCO is transitioning to reporting in the English language only. Accordingly, commencing from 2025 Annual reports, the Company's periodic and immediate reports will be published in the English language only.

About ILCO

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

Investor Relations Contacts

Idan Hizki

Vice President, Business Development

Tel: +972 3 684 4500

idanh@israelcorp.com

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/israel-corp-reports-results-for-first-quarter-2026-302783382.html