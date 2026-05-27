Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting at the SEC Headquarters in Washington D.C. on June 4 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss private markets, passive index funds, and recommendations regarding fund proxy voting and quarterly versus semiannual reporting.

The meeting will also be webcast on the SEC website and consist of two panels:

Avoiding Retail Confusion Regarding Private Market Assets

Passive Index Funds and Shareholder Voting

The Committee also will discuss a potential recommendation regarding fund proxy voting and a potential recommendation regarding quarterly versus semi-annual reporting. The full agenda is available on the committee's webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by statute, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Learn more on the Investor Advisory Committee webpage.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest