All resolutions submitted to the vote were approved by a very large majority;

Payment of a dividend of €0.80 per share;

Renewal of the terms of office as Directors of Jacques Gounon, Elisabetta de Bernardi di Valserra, Andrea Mangoni, Brune Poirson and Peter Ricketts for four years, Corinne Bach for two years, and Bertrand Badré for three years;

Renewal by the Board of Directors of Jacques Gounon's mandate as Chairman for a period of two years.

Regulatory News:

The Getlink SE (Paris:GET) Combined General Meeting was held at "Châteauform' le 28 George V" in Paris (75008) on Wednesday 27 May 2026, chaired by Jacques Gounon, Chairman of the Board.

The quorum of shareholders present or represented, based on a total of 486,992,915 shares present or represented, reached a new historical record this year of 89.77% of the shares with voting rights.

All resolutions submitted to the vote by the Board of Directors were widely approved1. After approving the company and consolidated accounts for the 2025 financial year, the General Meeting voted in favour of the various elements of remuneration for corporate officers, with scores all exceeding 94.87% and reaching as high as 99.48%, as well as the distribution of a dividend of €0.80 per share for 2025, to be paid on 5 June 2026.

The Meeting also approved the ratification of the co-optation and the renewal of Andrea Mangoni's term of office as Director for a period of four years, as well as the renewals of the terms of office as Directors of Jacques Gounon, Elisabetta de Bernardi di Valserra, Brune Poirson and Peter Ricketts for four years, Corinne Bach for two years, and Bertrand Badré for three years. Furthermore, the General Meeting approved the amendment to the Articles of Association to incorporate the Women on Boards Directive2. The Board of Directors comprises 14 members, with a female representation of 42%3 and an independence rate of 50%³.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors renewed Jacques Gounon's mandate as Chairman of the Board for a period of two years and appointed Yann Leriche as Vice-Chairman of the Board4

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Jacques Gounon warmly thanked the shareholders for their clear vote of support for the Group's strategy.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) holds, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates the Truck and Passenger (cars and coaches) Shuttle services between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing services centred on the smart border to ensure the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 537 million people and over 109 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of all traffic between the Continent and Great Britain, has become a vital connection, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps balance energy needs between France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte. Committed to 'low carbon' services that minimise their environmental impact, Getlink places people, nature and local communities at the heart of its priorities.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

1Details of the voting results are published on the Group's website, in the section dedicated to Getlink's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

2Directive (EU) 2022/2381 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 November 2022 on a better gender balance among directors of listed companies and related measures (the "Women on Boards Directive"), transposed into French law by Order No. 2024-934 of 15 October 2024 and Decree No. 2025-744 of 30 July 2025.

3Excluding 2 employee representatives.

4It being noted that this appointment does not entail any specific powers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527757650/en/

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