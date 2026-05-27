DPS Resources Berhad: DPS Resources Q4 Gross Profit Surges Over 32-Fold to RM2.23 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / DPS Resources Berhad ("DPS" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q4FY2026"), with gross profit surging over 32-fold to RM2.23 million from RM0.07 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The Group's loss before tax also narrowed to RM0.75 million from RM2.25 million, while net loss for the quarter improved to RM1.65 million from RM6.38 million previously.

Tan Sri Dato' Sri Dr. Sow Chin Chuan, Group Chairman and Founder of DPS Resources Berhad

For Q4FY2026, DPS recorded revenue of RM13.04 million, compared with RM15.19 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The lower quarterly revenue was mainly attributable to reduced contribution from the property development and construction segment, which was partially offset by stronger contribution from the furniture and rental of buildings with comprehensive services segment.

During the quarter under review, the furniture and rental of buildings with comprehensive services segment recorded revenue of RM11.26 million, compared with RM7.36 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The segment also recorded profit before tax of RM1.28 million, compared with RM0.32 million previously, reflecting its stronger contribution during the quarter.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2026 ("FY2026"), the Group recorded revenue of RM60.39 million, compared with RM62.84 million in the preceding financial year. Net profit rose to RM2.09 million, compared with RM0.26 million a year ago, while profit attributable to owners of the Company improved to RM2.10 million from RM0.34 million. Basic earnings per share also increased to 0.79 sen from 0.14 sen.

Tan Sri Dato' Sri Dr. Sow Chin Chuan, Group Chairman and Founder of DPS Resources Berhad, said, "This set of results reflects DPS' continued efforts to strengthen its operational base while preparing the Group for its next phase of growth. Although the current quarter was affected by timing differences in contributions from the property development and construction segment, we are encouraged by the improvement in gross profit and the narrower loss recorded during the quarter."

He added, "Our focus remains on disciplined project execution, cost management and the progressive advancement of our development pipeline. We believe these efforts will support the Group's ability to recover upfront investments over time, while laying a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."

Moving forward, DPS remains focused on advancing its strategic initiatives in AI-driven digital infrastructure and high-technology industrial park development in Melaka. This includes the proposed AI-driven Data Centre and High-Tech Park in Mukim Lendu, Alor Gajah, which is planned with a capacity of up to 500MW, as well as the potential conversion of its 20-acre Bukit Rambai factory into a data centre facility with planned capacity ranging from 4MW to 89MW.

The Group's initiatives are supported by its existing landbank and infrastructure advantages, including the completion of a comprehensive feasibility study, the acquisition of 330 acres of land, proximity to key power infrastructure, existing high-voltage transmission pylons, fibre connectivity and access to supporting utility infrastructure. DPS' collaboration with Invest Energy Sdn. Bhd. to develop a Centralised Utility Facility, solar farm and associated green energy infrastructure is also expected to strengthen the sustainability profile of its future digital infrastructure developments.

Beyond data centre opportunities, DPS continues to strengthen its property development portfolio, with the Taman Bukit Rambai Putra Gateway commercial hub highlighted as a notable development within its pipeline. The commercial hub encompasses retail, food and beverage, and medical centre facilities, providing the Group with opportunities to diversify its revenue streams while supporting long-term value creation alongside its data centre and high-technology industrial park initiatives in Melaka.

The Group remains optimistic on its growth prospects, supported by ongoing operational initiatives, a sizeable property development pipeline and its strategic direction in AI-driven digital infrastructure. As DPS advances its data centre, high-technology park and property development initiatives in Melaka, the Group will remain focused on disciplined execution, prudent cost management and strategic partnerships to strengthen earnings visibility and create sustainable value for shareholders.

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ABOUT DPS RESOURCES BERHAD

DPS Resources Berhad ("DPS" or the "Company" Bursa: DPS, 7198) is a Malaysia-based investment holding company incorporated in 2003 and listed on Bursa Malaysia in 2004. Headquartered in Melaka, DPS has evolved from its roots in wood-based manufacturing and rubberwood furniture into a diversified company with business interests spanning property development, construction, furniture manufacturing and trading, property management, renewable energy and AI data centre-related infrastructure. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, DPS Energy Sdn Bhd, the Company is involved in green energy and engineering-related services, including solar farms, solar photovoltaic systems, AI data centres, battery energy storage systems, gas turbines and power plants, positioning DPS to participate in Malaysia's growing digital infrastructure and renewable energy ecosystem.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of DPS Resources Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: DPS Resources Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dps-resources-q4-gross-profit-surges-over-32-fold-to-rm2.23-million-1171079