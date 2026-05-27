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ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 19:02 Uhr
120 Leser
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Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Celebrates the Red, White, and Blue with New All-American Collection

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Just in time for one of golf's biggest stages, Srixon is bringing patriotic style and major championship energy to the course with the launch of its new All-American Collection. The collection is a bold, limited edition lineup inspired by the spirit and the pride of summer golf in America.

"We wanted to create a collection that matches the energy and excitement surrounding this time of year in golf and one of the game's biggest championships," said Casey Shultz, Senior Product Manager at Srixon "There's something special about this season for golfers, and the All-American Collection reflects that in every detail, from the soft goods to the premium equipment."

Featuring a full lineup of custom accessories and equipment dressed in the traditional red, white, and blue styling, the All-American Collection blends premium performance with patriotic personality to celebrate the summer championship season.

The All-American Collection includes:

  • Limited-edition patriotic headcovers featuring bold Americana-inspired details

  • Custom towels and hats designed for summer golf season

  • Three distinct golf bag styles built to fit every type of player: Staff Bag, Stand Bag, Sunday Bag

  • Special-edition ZXi7 and ZXi5 Combination Irons combining tour-level performance with exclusive All-American cosmetics

The All-American Collection is available through us.dunlopsports.com/srixon and select retailers nationwide.

Pricing & Availability

All-American Collection Towel: $29.99
All-American Headcovers: Driver: $39.99, Fairway $29.99, Hybrid $24.99
All-American Collection Snapback Hat: $34.99
All-American Collection Bucket Hat: $39.99
Limited Edition Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Balls: $54.99
All-American Collection Sunday Bag: $229.99
All-American Collection Stand Bag: $399.99
All-American Collection Staff Bag: $549.99
All-American ZXi7 & ZXi5 Irons: $1,599.99

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/srixon-celebrates-the-red-white-and-blue-with-new-all-american-col-1170776

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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