Sokolove Law Surpasses $1.1 Billion in Birth Injury Recoveries for Families Nationwide

Over 45 Years' Experience Holding Hospitals Accountable for Preventable Errors

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Sokolove Law, a national personal injury law firm, announced it has recovered more than $1.1 billion for families affected by birth injuries nationwide.

For over 45 years, Sokolove Law has helped families pursue birth injury compensation for medical malpractice and negligence. These cases often involve failure to recognize fetal distress, improper use of delivery instruments like forceps or vacuum extractors, and failure to perform a timely cesarean section when conditions require it.

These types of medical errors can result in serious and even permanent injuries to newborns, with some children requiring lifelong medical care and ongoing support.

The costs associated with conditions like cerebral palsy can be substantial, with estimates for lifetime care approaching $1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For families already coping with the emotional impact of a birth injury, the financial burden can be significant.

Sokolove Law has worked for decades to help families pursue compensation intended to address these long-term needs.

The firm handles birth injury cases involving:

Brachial plexus injuries

Brain damage

Cerebral palsy

Erb's palsy

Fractures

Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE)

Spinal cord injuries

Wrongful death

Past recoveries by birth injury attorneys for our clients include $10.5 million for a Missouri child with cerebral palsy, $5 million for a Connecticut child with Erb's palsy, and $8 million for a California child harmed by a vacuum extractor.

The over $1.1 billion milestone represents results secured for hundreds of families who turned to Sokolove Law for help following an unexpected birth injury.

For Families Who Are Still Looking for Answers

Sokolove Law has registered nurses on staff with decades of labor and delivery experience who can help families understand what happened and whether a preventable medical error may have contributed to their child's condition.

"The truth is, most parents aren't given the full story after a traumatic birth," said Ricky LeBlanc, Managing Attorney of Sokolove Law. "Our team works with on-staff labor and delivery nurses to review your prenatal and childbirth records. Together, they can determine if something went wrong and if it could have been avoided."

The firm seeks to help families access financial support and get the answers they deserve after a birth injury. Because strict time limits apply to birth injury lawsuits , families are encouraged to seek legal guidance as early as possible.

Sokolove Law is currently accepting birth injury cases on behalf of families nationwide. The firm offers free, no-obligation case reviews and operates on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless compensation is secured on their behalf.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com .

Media Contact:

Audrey Fisher

Audrey@SokoloveLaw.com

SOURCE: Sokolove Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sokolove-law-surpasses-1.1-billion-in-birth-injury-recoveries-fo-1171029