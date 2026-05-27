Wissen Research LLC: Food Lyophilisation Equipment Market to Hit USD 1.57 Billion by 2030 -- Wissen Research Identifies Key Growth Drivers and Investment Opportunities

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food lyophilisation equipment market is projected to grow from USD 1.16 billion in 2025 to USD 1.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2026-2030), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The increasing consumer preference for clean label, minimal processing, and high-shelf-life food products is greatly fueling the demand for food lyophilisation equipment. Nutrient retention and food quality are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and have prompted food manufacturers to invest in freeze-drying technology.

As noted by Mayur Jain, Research Expert at Wissen Research, Lyophilization ensures that 90-95% of nutrients, taste, texture, and aroma are retained in food products in contrast to conventional drying processes. Manufacturers of foods have increasingly started relying on sophisticated freeze-dryers for their uses in fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, seafood, coffee, and ready-to-eat food items to cater to the rising trend of premium quality convenience foods. Besides, there has been a sudden rise in the trend of online delivery of food products, and emergency use of food products is rapidly boosting investments in food lyophilisation equipment.

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Innovations Driving the Next Generation of Food Lyophilisation Equipment

Advancements in automation, process monitoring, and energy-efficient freeze-drying technologies are reshaping the food lyophilisation equipment market. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting smart lyophilisation systems equipped with IoT-enabled sensors, automated loading systems, and real-time temperature and pressure controls to improve drying precision, reduce processing time, and minimize product loss.

Innovations such as continuous freeze-drying, vacuum optimization, and advanced refrigeration systems are helping improve energy efficiency, which is critical as freeze-drying can account for nearly 30-40% higher energy consumption compared to conventional drying methods. In addition, improvements in shelf freezing, aseptic processing, and hybrid drying technologies are enabling better retention of nutrients, flavor, texture, and product stability across applications including fruits, dairy, coffee, meat, and ready-to-eat foods.

Growing demand for premium-quality dehydrated foods and stricter food safety standards are further accelerating technological innovation in the market.

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Key Market Drivers for the Food Lyophilisation Equipment Market:

Rising demand for long shelf-life and minimally processed foods is increasing the adoption of freeze-drying technologies across fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and ready-to-eat food categories.

Growing consumer preference for nutrient-retaining and clean-label food products is driving food manufacturers to invest in advanced lyophilisation equipment. Freeze-drying preserves up to 90-95% of nutritional content and flavor compared to conventional drying methods.

Expansion of the convenience food and premium snack industries is accelerating demand for high-quality dehydrated ingredients used in instant meals, coffee, pet food, and functional foods.

Increasing global demand for specialty coffee and probiotic-rich foods is supporting the use of lyophilisation processes due to their superior preservation capabilities and product stability.

Technological advancements in automated and energy-efficient freeze-drying systems are improving production efficiency, reducing operational costs, and encouraging wider industrial adoption.

Growth in pharmaceutical-grade and high-hygiene food processing standards is driving manufacturers to adopt advanced lyophilisation equipment with improved contamination control and process monitoring features.

Market Challenges for the Food Lyophilisation Equipment Industry

Higher capital costs of installation and maintenance associated with food lyophilisation equipment continue to impede their widespread usage. Freeze dryers used on an industrial scale need complex vacuum systems, refrigerators, and automated systems that make their costs considerably higher than those of regular dryers.

The lyophilisation process consumes substantial amounts of energy and takes a lot of time, thus posing some challenges to producers trying to produce food on an industrial scale effectively and efficiently. Lyophilisation may require up to 20-40 hours to complete, which entails higher energy costs.

The use of innovative equipment for food lyophilisation can be challenging for small and medium-sized food manufacturing businesses because of high costs involved in its acquisition and maintenance.

A lack of quality assurance is another potential issue when food is lyophilised at an industrial scale, especially when heat-sensitive foods such as fruits, probiotics, dairy products, and meals are freeze dried improperly due to incorrect temperature or pressure.

Delays in equipment manufacture due to supply chain problems or rising prices for stainless steel, refrigeration systems, and automation can pose another challenge to the project.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Food Lyophilisation Equipment Market

The product launches across the industry tell a clear story - companies are doubling down on AI-driven algorithms that dynamically adjust freeze-drying cycles based on real-time moisture sensors, product characteristics, and historical performance data, creating adaptive manufacturing ecosystems where multiple food products can be processed simultaneously with precision optimization.

In October 2024, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) launched the RAY Plus freeze dryer series, designed to provide more flexible and energy-efficient freeze-drying solutions for food and pharmaceutical applications. The system improves process efficiency and scalability for industrial freeze-drying operations.

Key Insights from Food Lyophilisation Equipment Market Analysis

Increase in the number of food products with high shelf life and minimal processing techniques retaining all nutrients is expected to fuel food lyophilisation equipment.

The market is seeing an increase in its demand from the high-end food category owing to its property of retaining 90%-95% of all nutrients, flavors, and even structures of products as opposed to other traditional drying techniques.

Manufacturers have become more focused on developing energy-efficient, automated lyophilization equipment with IoT sensors, improved vacuum settings, and refrigeration settings.

End-users such as instant coffee, pet food, probiotics, and functional food are becoming more prominent as there is high demand for dried products.

Asia-Pacific market is witnessing strong growth on account of rapid growth in the processed food industry, export of freeze-dried products, and consumer preference for convenience food packaging in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Increasing sustainability practices by food companies is leading to higher adoption of freeze-drying equipment among manufacturers.

Key Players in the Food Lyophilisation Equipment Market

Leading companies in the food lyophilisation equipment market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding premium, nutrient-dense, and minimally processed food-focused capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Industrial-scale freeze drying and food processing systems Labconco Corporation Laboratory and pilot-scale lyophilization equipment Cuddon Freeze Dry Custom freeze dryers for food and nutraceutical applications Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Automated lyophilization and vacuum drying technologies Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems Powder processing and freeze-drying solutions Spincotech Freeze-drying equipment for food and pharmaceutical processing LOBOAO Vacuum freeze dryers for commercial food preservation SED Pharma Lyophilization systems and sterile processing equipment Esquire Biotech Freeze-drying and biotechnology processing equipment Kemolo Industrial food freeze-drying machinery and turnkey systems

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Food Lyophilisation Equipment Market

North America remains a major market for food lyophilisation equipment due to strong demand for premium packaged foods, freeze-dried coffee, pet food, and nutraceutical products in the US and Canada. The region also benefits from advanced food processing infrastructure and high adoption of automated freeze-drying technologies. Europe continues to witness steady growth, supported by stringent food safety regulations, increasing demand for clean-label and minimally processed foods, and the presence of established food processing companies in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to rapid expansion of processed food manufacturing, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for convenient shelf-stable foods in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increasing exports of freeze-dried fruits, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals are further creating opportunities for equipment manufacturers. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets driven by investments in food preservation infrastructure, expanding cold chain networks, and increasing demand for longer shelf-life food products in retail and foodservice sectors.

Freezer Type & Technology Type Insights

By 2025, the market leadership in the freezer type category is held by the Tray Style Freeze Dryers due to their superior scaling capabilities and suitability for industrial manufacturing processes. They provide excellent results when processing high volumes of fruits, vegetables, milk products, and prepared dishes thanks to the precise vacuum and temperature control that is vital for obtaining high-quality food. Although the Manifold Freeze Dryers are designed to handle vials and used for R&D purposes while the Rotary Freeze Dryers deal only with liquids, they play an important role for industrial use.

Conventional Freeze Dryers were leading the food lyophilization equipment industry segment in terms of technological application in 2025, with around 75% of industrial installations made using SPX Flow's Q1 2025 production data. Hybrid Lyophilizers claimed around 22% of the installations based on modular system solutions such as FlexiDry by SPX Flow, with reported improvements in the range of 30-40% in processing time compared to conventional lyophilizers in the case of a CP Foods Group (Thailand) Q2 2025 application. The same installation also experienced 25% reduction in energy consumption costs for freeze dried shrimp.

On the other hand, Smart Freeze Dryers made up for 10% of the segment but enjoyed a rapid growth of 18% year over year by utilizing Artificial Intelligence and in-line moisture sensing systems such as the LyoBrain from GEA with 28% energy savings in a German dairy processor Müller case study in 2025 for probiotic preservation.

Conventional systems dominate the installations while smart systems enjoy 15-20% premium pricing over hybrids due to their return-on-investment.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global Food Lyophilisation Equipment market is segmented across freeze dryers type, technology type, operation scale type, application type and regions:

By Freeze Dryers Type:

Rotary Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

By Technology Type:

Smart Freeze Dryers

Conventional Freeze Dryers

Hybrid Lyophilizers

By Operation Scale Type:

Pilot Scale Lyophilization

Laboratory Scale Lyophilization

Industry Scale Lyophilization

By Application Type:

Meat & Seafood

Beverages

Fruit & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Pet foods

Probiotics

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The development of freeze-drying technologies, automation processes, and refrigeration solutions has greatly enhanced the capabilities of food lyophilisation equipment in recent times, helping food processors ensure that they retain the quality and shelf life of their food products. There are numerous potential areas in which food lyophilisation equipment can grow and develop, such as product innovation, smart processing technology, strategic partnerships with food processors, and venturing into developing countries. Growth in the demand for premium convenience foods, clean label foods, freeze-dried foods, and foods with long shelf lives is anticipated to drive investment in food lyophilisation equipment around the globe.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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