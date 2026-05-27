TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI & WiKey Partner on Zero-Knowledge Identity for Sovereign AI Logistics Platform

Integrating cryptographic identity to secure autonomous trade and compute across the Eurasian Middle Corridor

MIAMI, FL AND TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG) (the "Company" or "TGI"), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, developer of the TGI AMIRON Sovereign Inference Orchestrator and WiKey, a zero-knowledge identity and authentication platform announced today a strategic partnership to integrate WiKey's cryptographic identity infrastructure into the AXINOD, part of TGI AMIRON platform.

The integration establishes WiKey as the primary identity and security layer across TGI AMIRON's multi-jurisdictional AI logistics network, which supports sovereign compute, autonomous logistics operations, and decentralized trade settlement across the Eurasian Middle Corridor.

TGI AMIRON is designed to coordinate AI-driven logistics and financial processes across borders, including real-time routing, customs processing, and multi-currency settlement. The platform operates within a $1.29 billion infrastructure framework anchored in Kazakhstan's Ekibastuz Data Center Valley.

This partnership addresses critical security risks associated with autonomous AI systems, where compromised credentials could otherwise propagate rapidly across interconnected agents.

WiKey's architecture removes reliance on traditional passwords, API keys, and seed phrases, replacing them with zero-knowledge cryptographic identity designed to prevent interception, replay, or credential theft.

"TGI AMIRON is built for an era where autonomous systems execute decisions at market speed," said Samuel A. Epstein, Chief Executive Officer of TGI Group. "Secure, credential-free identity is foundational to operating across jurisdictions and at scale."

Under the agreement, WiKey will be deployed across multiple layers of the TGI AMIRON stack, including identity authentication for autonomous agents, transaction validation within the AXIOMAXUS platform's and AXINA Protocol financial layer, and hardware-level security across AXINOD modular edge compute units positioned along logistics corridors.

"Autonomous agents expand both capability and risk," said Ofir Paz, Chief Executive Officer of WiKey. "Zero-knowledge identity enables secure interaction across systems and borders without exposing sensitive credentials."

About TGI Group Inc.

TGI Group Inc. is an AI-driven infrastructure and logistics company headquartered in South Florida, developing the TGI AMIRON platform. The platform integrates compute, autonomous logistics, and financial settlement systems, and is anchored in Kazakhstan's Ekibastuz Data Center Valley. TGI Group serves institutional investors, sovereign entities, and global trade networks.

About WiKey

WiKey is a zero-knowledge authentication and identity platform based in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed to eliminate passwords, API keys, and seed phrases across digital systems. The platform provides cryptographic identity for enterprise applications and autonomous AI environments.

Media Contacts:

WiKey

Ofir Paz, CEO

info@wikey.io

www.wikey.io

TGI

Samuel A. Epstein, CEO

Info@tgipower.com www.tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-and-wikey-partner-on-zero-knowledge-identity-for-sovereign-ai-logistics-plat-1170968