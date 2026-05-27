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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 19:30 Uhr
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TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest): TestMu AI Expands KaneAI With Enhanced Test Authoring and Advanced Recording Capabilities

The latest KaneAI enhancements introduce smarter interaction recording, advanced click actions, intelligent failure recovery, and greater execution flexibility for enterprise-scale AI testing workflows

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TestMu AI (previously LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced a major expansion of KaneAI capabilities with new enhancements focused on intelligent test authoring, advanced UI interactions, resilient execution behavior, and large-scale automation orchestration through HyperExecute.

The latest release strengthens KaneAI's position as an AI-native testing agent designed to help engineering teams automate increasingly dynamic and complex application workflows with minimal manual effort.

As modern applications become more interactive and event-driven, automation teams are increasingly challenged by flaky executions and inflexible authoring workflows. The new KaneAI enhancements address these challenges by introducing advanced interaction controls, improved recording flexibility, and more intelligent retry mechanisms directly into the AI-driven testing lifecycle.

With the latest update, KaneAI now supports advanced click interactions, including press-and-hold actions, multi-click operations, and right-click support, enabling teams to automate highly interactive user experiences more accurately across modern web & mobile native applications. These enhancements improve automation coverage for applications involving contextual menus, gesture-based interactions, configurable dashboards, drag-and-drop experiences, including canvas elements, design tools, and enterprise productivity platforms.

In addition, KaneAI now introduces pause and resume capabilities during Manual Interaction recording sessions, allowing testers to temporarily halt recording flows without terminating the session entirely. This gives teams greater flexibility while authoring or editing tests for long or dynamic workflows, reducing unnecessary steps and improving the overall quality of generated test cases.

The release also introduces enhanced retry-on-failure intelligence for HyperExecute-powered test runs. Retries can now automatically trigger not only on test runner command failures but also on individual test case failures, improving resilience against intermittent execution issues and reducing manual reruns in large-scale CI/CD pipelines.

"Modern applications are increasingly dynamic, interactive, and AI-driven, which means testing workflows also need to become more adaptive and resilient," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "These KaneAI enhancements are focused on reducing operational friction for engineering teams while enabling more intelligent automation, better execution stability, and richer interaction coverage across real-world user journeys."

These updates further strengthen KaneAI as an AI-native testing agent built for modern software delivery teams working with dynamic interfaces, autonomous workflows, and increasingly complex digital experiences.

About TestMu AI (Previously LambdaTest)

TestMu AI is the world's first Agentic AI-native Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

For more information, visit TestMu AI

Media Contact:
Nikhil Saxena
Press and Media Manager
+91 9870981968
nikhils@testmuai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859181/TestMu_AI_Formerly_LambdaTest_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/testmu-ai-expands-kaneai-with-enhanced-test-authoring-and-advanced-recording-capabilities-302783455.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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