Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has successfully completed today the placement of a €500 million green bond with a 5-year maturity, due in June 2031. This transaction anticipates the refinancing of its bond maturing in 2027.

The issuance was placed with a broad base of leading investors, was around 3.5x oversubscribed, and priced at a competitive spread of 68 basis points, with an annual coupon of 3.250%.

This transaction further strengthens the Group's balance sheet and completes its debt maturity profile, with the addition of a 2031 maturity, previously absent from the schedule, delivering an evenly distributed redemption ladder under attractive financial conditions.

Gecina continues to benefit from best-in-class credit ratings, maintained for eight consecutive years, at A- (Stable outlook) from Standard Poor's and A3 (Stable outlook) from Moody's (reiterated in May 2026).

Financial agenda

07.22.2026 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

- 10.14.2026 Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

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Contacts:

Financial communications



Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr



Antoine DUBOIS

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 13

antoinedubois@gecina.fr

Press relations



Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr



Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr