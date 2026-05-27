Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services Launches New Virtual Saturday Accent Reduction Group Courses for Professionals

Small-Group Classes Led by Accent Specialist Jessica D. Turner Help Professionals Strengthen Clarity, Confidence, and Communication Skills

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services is now enrolling professionals for its new Fall Virtual Saturday Accent Reduction Group Courses led by Accent Specialist and Public Speaking Coach Jessica D. Turner.

As today's workforce becomes increasingly global and communication-driven, accent reduction and speech clarity training have become valuable professional development tools for executives, managers, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, educators, and customer-facing teams. In virtual meetings, presentations, interviews, and leadership environments, clear and confident communication can directly impact collaboration, credibility, career advancement, and client relationships.

Designed for busy professionals seeking stronger communication skills in workplace and social environments, the virtual courses provide personalized instruction in a small-group setting with a maximum of four participants per class. The 12-week program focuses on one speech sound per session, allowing participants to build pronunciation and speech clarity progressively through guided practice and real-world application.

Each class is priced at $100 per person and is designed to help participants improve intelligibility, strengthen executive presence, and communicate with greater confidence while maintaining their authentic voice and identity.

The Fall Accent Reduction Group Courses will focus on:

Pronunciation and articulation

American English speech patterns and rhythm

Clarity and intelligibility

Confidence in meetings, presentations, and conversations

Listening and conversational responsiveness

Reducing communication barriers in fast-paced professional settings

PODCAST LINK: Jessica D. Turner: Your Accent is not the Problem-A conversation about English Pronunciation Training

As hybrid and remote work environments continue to increase, professionals are communicating more frequently through video calls, webinars, interviews, podcasts, and global business interactions where vocal clarity plays a critical role in how messages are received and understood.

"With small-group instruction and individualized feedback, these courses are designed to help professionals feel more confident speaking in high-level business, leadership, and everyday communication environments," said Jessica D. Turner. "Clear communication opens doors personally and professionally, and our goal is to help clients feel empowered and understood."

Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services Accent Reduction Programs offer coaching and communication training for executives, professionals, international clients, public speakers, and teams across the United States. The company specializes in accent reduction, executive communication, public speaking, media coaching, and vocal confidence training.

Founded by Jenni Steck, the Dallas-based firm is known for helping clients strengthen communication effectiveness, leadership presence, and confidence through customized speech and voice coaching programs.

Fall Saturday group spots are limited to maintain personalized coaching and individualized attention.

For more information or to reserve a seat, visit Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services, Call 469-630-8570 or email info@jennisteck.com

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Vokol Group

972.955.9747

dana@thevokolgroup.com

SOURCE: Jenni Steck

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jenni-steck-voice-and-speech-services-launches-new-virtual-satur-1171160