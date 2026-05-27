ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Expands Customer Support Model with Launch of Advisory Services

Industry veteran, Kendra Bailey as Senior Director to lead expert guidance for IRA, prevailing wage, apprenticeship, and workforce compliance requirements.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / ProScore today announced the launch of ProScore Advisory Services, a new support model designed to help contractors, developers, and project teams navigate increasingly complex workforce requirements across construction and clean energy projects. To lead the initiative, ProScore has appointed Kendra Bailey as Senior Director of Advisory Services, bringing deep expertise in workforce compliance, apprenticeship tracking, payroll oversight, and operational systems.

Built to complement ProScore's compliance technology platform, Advisory Services gives customers direct access to experienced workforce and labor guidance when requirements demand deeper review, practical interpretation, or risk-adjusted support. For many construction and energy organizations, workforce compliance has become one of the largest operational and financial risks on major infrastructure projects. Regulatory complexity, fragmented documentation, evolving apprenticeship requirements, and growing audit exposure have created increasing demand for both technology and experienced operational expertise. ProScore Advisory Services was designed to bridge that gap.

Bailey joins ProScore with a proven track record in construction operations, workforce compliance, and process improvement. Throughout her career, she has successfully led initiatives involving payroll compliance, apprenticeship and labor tracking, operational systems, and cross-functional coordination for complex projects. Known for her proactive problem-solving approach and ability to build scalable processes, Bailey brings a strong combination of industry expertise, leadership, and operational excellence to the organization.

"Workforce compliance today carries real operational, financial, and audit risk. Customers need more than software, they need experienced partners who can help them navigate complexity with confidence," said Josh Oglesby, COO of ProScore Technologies. "Kendra brings exactly the kind of operational leadership and compliance expertise needed to strengthen how we support customers in the field. Advisory Services represents an important evolution in our ability to combine technology with practical workforce guidance."

The launch of Advisory Services marks a meaningful expansion in how ProScore supports customers. While the company has long provided software for workforce reporting, apprenticeship tracking, and regulatory requirements, customers now have access to structured advisory support designed to assess compliance risk, provide practical interpretation, and help teams respond more effectively to evolving labor requirements.

This expanded support model provides customers with:

A dedicated compliance expert for deeper workforce and labor guidance

Practical interpretation of IRA, prevailing wage, apprenticeship, and Davis-Bacon requirements

A clear escalation path for complex workforce compliance questions

More aligned, consistent, and risk-adjusted compliance support

Expert-led assessment and hands-on execution when additional support is needed

"Customers navigating workforce compliance challenges often need more than technology. They need experienced partners who understand the operational realities behind labor compliance," said Bailey. "I'm excited to help build an advisory function that gives customers greater confidence in how they manage workforce requirements while strengthening the support ProScore already provides."

As labor regulations continue to evolve across construction and energy sectors, ProScore Advisory Services positions the company as a more comprehensive workforce compliance partner, helping customers move from fragmented workforce tracking toward a more structured, audit-ready compliance operating model.

By combining technology, operational expertise, and compliance guidance, ProScore is continuing to strengthen its role as a long-term workforce governance partner for complex infrastructure projects.

About ProScore Technologies

ProScore Technologies is a compliance solutions company serving the energy and construction industries. Built for high-stakes labor environments, ProScore helps contractors, developers, and project stakeholders manage workforce complexity through technology, advisory support, and operational expertise. The ProScore platform centralizes certified payroll reporting (CPR), prevailing wage compliance, apprenticeship tracking, and workforce documentation required under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Davis-Bacon, and related federal workforce standards. Through its AI-enabled platform and advisory services, ProScore helps organizations reduce risk, maintain audit-ready documentation, and strengthen workforce compliance across complex infrastructure and energy projects. ProScore supports customers navigating real-world workforce compliance with greater clarity and confidence. For more information, visit proscore.ai and follow ProScore on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David Breedlove

ProScore

david.breedlove@proscore.ai

SOURCE: ProScore Technologies LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proscore-expands-customer-support-model-with-launch-of-advisory-s-1171162