KMT-Hansa Corp.: KMT-Hansa Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / KMT-Hansa Corp. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Corporation's fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the SAR pilot program:

Interim Period : The Corporation will be exempt from filing an interim financial report and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for the third quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the first quarter ending September 30, 2026; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of June 30, 2026) and a six-month interim financial report (due within 60 days of December 31, 2026).

The Corporation confirms it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it (i) is a venture issuer with its securities listed on the TSXV; (ii) has annual revenues of less than $10 million as shown on its most recently filed audited annual financial statements; (iii) has been a reporting issuer in at least one jurisdiction of Canada for 12 months or more; and (iv) is current with all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure filings under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

For further information, please contact:

Donald Wu

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@kmt-hansa.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and forward-looking statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: KMT-Hansa Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kmt-hansa-announces-adoption-of-quarterly-reporting-exemption-un-1171168