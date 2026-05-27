Totec Resources Ltd.: Totec Resources Approved for Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Totec Resources Ltd. ("Totec" or the "Company") (TSXV:TOTC)(OTCQB:TTCRF)(FSE:U0Z0), a leading resource company focused on critical metals and supporting the North American supply chain, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's shares are expected to commence trading on the OTCQB on May 28, 2026 under the ticker symbol "TTCRF".

The OTCQB is a U.S. venture stage marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, providing enhanced visibility and access to a broad base of American retail and institutional investors.

Deepak Varshney, Chief Executive Officer of Totec Resources, commented: "Listing on the OTCQB is a meaningful step in our effort to broaden our shareholder base and increase the accessibility of Totec shares for U.S. investors. As we continue to advance our flagship White Willow Lithium-Tantalum-REE Project, we believe this additional market presence will support greater liquidity and strengthen our profile among investors focused on North America's critical minerals supply chain."

U.S. investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Totec's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TOTC" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "U0Z0".

Vertical Amalgamation with its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed a vertical short-form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1540359 B.C. Ltd. (the "Subsidiary"), effective May 6, 2026. The amalgamation was undertaken to simplify the Company's corporate structure by eliminating the Subsidiary as a separate legal entity, thereby reducing ongoing administrative, accounting and compliance costs. The amalgamated company will continue under the name "TOTEC Resources Ltd." and will carry on the same business as was previously conducted through the Company and the Subsidiary. For more information with respect to the foregoing, please refer to the Notice of Change in Corporate Structure on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Totec Resources Ltd.

Totec Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Totec's flagship asset is the White Willow Lithium-Tantalum-REE Project, located approximately 170 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

For further information, please contact:

Deepak Varshney, CEO and Director

Telephone: 778-899-1780 | Email: deepak@totecresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information, or financial outlook incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Totec Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/totec-resources-approved-for-listing-on-otcqbr-venture-market-1171167