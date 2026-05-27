Crump Life Insurance Services Names Carol Rando Head of Tellus Brokerage Connections

Industry veteran to lead Tellus platform as Crump continues to invest in its brokerage distribution capabilities

CLEARWATER, FL AND HARRISBURG, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Crump Life Insurance Services, an AmeriLife company ("Crump"), today announced that Carol Rando has been named Head of Tellus Brokerage Connections, Crump's independent marketing organization dedicated to delivering life insurance and related products to agencies through a consultative, resource-driven approach. This new role is in addition to her current leadership of Advisor Solutions, a Tellus affiliate she founded, as well as her nearly 20-year role as head of the Professional Life Advisors Network (PLAN).

Rando is a widely respected leader in life insurance distribution with more than three decades of experience spanning carrier operations, financial institutions, and brokerage. She founded Advisor Solutions and built it into one of the premier point-of-sale organizations in the wirehouse and financial institutions marketplace, earning top-producer status at JPMorganChase, UBS, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and other national financial institutions. A network of more than 250 point-of-sale specialists serve top financial advisors across the firm's key wirehouse relationships.

Prior to founding Advisor Solutions, Rando served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Lincoln Financial Group (formerly Jefferson Pilot Financial), where she oversaw the distribution of life, annuity, and investment products through a national network of agencies and financial institutions. She previously spent nearly 15 years at Citigroup/Travelers, serving dual roles as COO and CFO for life distribution and the firm's proprietary broker-dealer. Rando holds an MBA in Operations Management from the University of Connecticut and a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University. She currently serves on the board of NAILBA.

"Carol brings a rare combination of carrier-side depth and distribution-side instinct that makes her uniquely suited to lead the future growth of Tellus," said Todd Buchanan, President & CEO of Crump Life Insurance Services and President of AmeriLife Wealth. "As a Tellus partner through Advisor Solutions, she already understands the platform, the people, and what our agencies need to succeed. I'm confident she will strengthen the relationships that make Tellus exceptional and build on the strong foundation already established."

"I have admired the Tellus platform for years and have seen firsthand the difference it makes for agencies and the clients they serve," said Rando. "This is an incredible opportunity to help Tellus grow, and I'm energized by what we can build together. I'm also grateful to continue leading Advisor Solutions and PLAN. Both chapters are important to me, and I look forward to the ways they'll complement each other."

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About Tellus Brokerage Connections

Tellus Brokerage Connections is a leading Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) backed by Crump Life Insurance Services. Through a consultative approach and strong carrier relationships, Tellus delivers life, annuity, long-term care, and disability insurance solutions to agencies across 29 states and territories, helping partner agents secure over $80 billion in life insurance coverage for their clients.

About Crump Life Insurance Services

Crump Life Insurance Services is a leading third-party distributor and service provider of insurance and retirement products. Crump supports the distribution of traditional and variable life, annuity, long term care, linked benefits, disability, and health products with the industry's premier sales and back-office support and technology services, marketing under the following brands: Truist Life Insurance Services, Tellus, and Hanleigh.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of more than 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: Crump Life Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/crump-life-insurance-services-names-carol-rando-head-of-tellus-b-1170763