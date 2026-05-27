Collingwood Resources Corporation: Collingwood Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting Framework

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Collingwood Resources Corporation (TSXV:COLL.P) (the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933") and will transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework ("SAR").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company has determined that adopting SAR will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and allow management to focus its time and resources on its business objectives.

Under the SAR framework, the Company will not file Interim Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("Interim Financial Reports") for the three month period ended June 30 and the nine-month period ending December 31 of each applicable fiscal year. Accordingly, the Company does not intend to file Interim Financial Reports for the three-month period ending June 30, 2026 (Q1). The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of March 31) and six-month Interim Financial Reports (due within 60 days of December 31).

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being issued pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORPORATION

"Scott Gibson" CEO, CFO and Director.

Scott Gibson

E: sgibson@kitcogibson.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

ALL STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT, ARE "FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION" WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY WITHIN THE MEANING OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY'S PLANNED FINANCING ACTIVITIES RELATED TO THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS AS A CAPITAL POOL COMPANY. THE COMPANY PROVIDES FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONVEYING INFORMATION ABOUT CURRENT EXPECTATIONS AND PLANS RELATING TO THE FUTURE AND READERS ARE CAUTIONED THAT SUCH STATEMENTS MAY NOT BE APPROPRIATE FOR OTHER PURPOSES. BY ITS NATURE, THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO INHERENT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT MAY BE GENERAL OR SPECIFIC AND WHICH GIVE RISE TO THE POSSIBILITY THAT EXPECTATIONS, FORECASTS, PREDICTIONS, PROJECTIONS OR CONCLUSIONS WILL NOT PROVE TO BE ACCURATE, THAT ASSUMPTIONS MAY NOT BE CORRECT AND THAT OBJECTIVES, STRATEGIC GOALS AND PRIORITIES WILL NOT BE ACHIEVED. THESE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO THOSE IDENTIFIED AND REPORTED IN THE COMPANY'S PUBLIC FILINGS UNDER THE COMPANY'S SEDAR PROFILE AT WWW.SEDAR.COM. ALTHOUGH THE COMPANY HAS ATTEMPTED TO IDENTIFY IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL ACTIONS, EVENTS OR RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION, THERE MAY BE OTHER FACTORS THAT CAUSE ACTIONS, EVENTS OR RESULTS NOT TO BE AS ANTICIPATED, ESTIMATED OR INTENDED. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT SUCH INFORMATION WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE AS ACTUAL RESULTS AND FUTURE EVENTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE ANTICIPATED IN SUCH STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY DISCLAIMS ANY INTENTION OR OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE UNLESS REQUIRED BY LAW.

SOURCE: Collingwood Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/collingwood-adopts-semi-annual-financial-reporting-framework-1171133