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WKN: A3CUVP | ISIN: CA92919F1036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.05.26 | 21:59
5,895 US-Dollar
-5,53 % -0,345
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 23:14 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)(TSX:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company, is pleased to announce that each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held today was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kyle Floyd

32,123,220

84.702%

5,801,615

15.298%

Rob Sckalor

29,736,700

78.410%

8,188,135

21.590%

Alastair McIntyre

29,850,467

78.710%

8,074,368

21.290%

Joseph Gallucci

36,441,429

96.089%

1,483,406

3.911%

Luis Azevedo

30,730,589

81.030%

7,194,246

18.970%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, and (ii) adopting the Company's 2026 Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2026, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the SEC's website via EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or on Vox's website (www.voxroyalty.com).

About Vox Royalty Corp.

Vox is a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company with embedded organic growth across a portfolio of more than 70 royalties and streams in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Vox generates revenue through royalty and streaming interests rather than operating mines. Founded in 2014, Vox's technical team drives early catalyst identification, proprietary transaction sourcing and disciplined capital allocation, with a focus on per-share returns. Vox is a constituent of the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes and is included in the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). For more information, visit www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
ir@voxroyalty.com
(720) 602-4223

None of the TSX, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) or The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/vox-royalty-announces-annual-and-special-meeting-results-1171138

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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