Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)(TSX:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company, is pleased to announce that each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held today was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Kyle Floyd 32,123,220 84.702% 5,801,615 15.298% Rob Sckalor 29,736,700 78.410% 8,188,135 21.590% Alastair McIntyre 29,850,467 78.710% 8,074,368 21.290% Joseph Gallucci 36,441,429 96.089% 1,483,406 3.911% Luis Azevedo 30,730,589 81.030% 7,194,246 18.970%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, and (ii) adopting the Company's 2026 Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2026, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the SEC's website via EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or on Vox's website (www.voxroyalty.com).

About Vox Royalty Corp.

Vox is a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company with embedded organic growth across a portfolio of more than 70 royalties and streams in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Vox generates revenue through royalty and streaming interests rather than operating mines. Founded in 2014, Vox's technical team drives early catalyst identification, proprietary transaction sourcing and disciplined capital allocation, with a focus on per-share returns. Vox is a constituent of the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes and is included in the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). For more information, visit www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd

Chief Executive Officer

ir@voxroyalty.com

(720) 602-4223

None of the TSX, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) or The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/vox-royalty-announces-annual-and-special-meeting-results-1171138