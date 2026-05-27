Tires Easy Launches 2026 Guide to Help Drivers Buy the Right Tires Online

The guide is a soup-to-nuts consumer resource that explains, in plain language, everything you need to know to choose the right tires.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Tires Easy today announced the release of its updated 2026 consumer guide, "Types of Tires: A Complete Guide to Help You Buy the Best Tires for Your Vehicle," designed to help drivers make smarter tire-buying decisions.

The expanded online guide breaks down the differences between all-season, summer, winter, touring, performance, all-terrain and mud-terrain tires while also explaining key tire markings, load ratings, speed ratings and sizing information consumers often find confusing when shopping online or at retail stores.

The full guide is available at: https://www.tires-easy.com/blog/types-of-tires-a-complete-guide-to-help-you-buy-the-best-tires-for-your-vehicle/

As more consumers buy tires online, many drivers are looking for clear, trustworthy information before making a purchase. The updated Tires Easy guide was created to simplify the process and help consumers understand which tires are best suited for their daily driving needs, climate and vehicle type.

The guide also explains how online tire buying works in simple terms, including how drivers can search by vehicle make and model, tire types and specifications. It also explains what to consider when choosing direct delivery to their home or installation through participating installers. The resource is intended to help consumers feel more confident navigating the tire-buying process without needing extensive automotive knowledge.

"Drivers often focus on price first, but the first step should be choosing the right tire for safety, ride comfort, fuel efficiency and long-term performance," said Brian Wright, senior vice president of partnerships at Tires Easy. "This guide helps consumers understand what matters most before they make a purchase, whether they drive a family sedan, SUV, pickup truck or performance vehicle."

Designed for both first-time tire buyers and experienced vehicle owners, the resource aims to make tire shopping easier and more informed. The 2026 guide walks consumers through the tire-buying process in clear, practical language, explaining the differences between major tire categories and where each performs best. Readers can learn more about passenger, truck and specialty tires while also gaining insight into how weather, road conditions and driving habits can affect tire performance and safety.

The guide also breaks down common sidewall markings and tire sizing information, helping drivers better understand what those numbers and letters actually mean when shopping for replacements. And it offers tips for comparing tread life, ride comfort and handling characteristics, along with recommendations for drivers looking for dependable year-round performance or enhanced seasonal traction.

According to industry experts, selecting the proper tire type can improve braking performance, traction and overall driving safety. Tire choice also plays a major role in vehicle handling in rain, snow, on the highway and off-road.

The updated article is written for everyday drivers seeking straightforward explanations rather than technical jargon. Consumers researching the best tires for commuting, road trips, winter driving, towing or off-road adventures can use the guide as a starting point before purchasing new tires.

Tires Easy continues to expand its library of consumer tire education resources as more shoppers research automotive products online before making buying decisions.

Consumers can read the complete 2026 tire guide and explore additional educational resources by visiting Tires Easy at https://www.tires-easy.com/blog/types-of-tires-a-complete-guide-to-help-you-buy-the-best-tires-for-your-vehicle/

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire provider headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget. Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us.

Media Contact:

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-launches-2026-guide-to-help-drivers-buy-the-right-tires-online-1171233