Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Fiscal discipline and strong quarter-end cash position:

The Company maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation throughout the year, ensuring efficient deployment of funds across exploration programs. As a result, the Company ended the period with a combined cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets (Term Deposits) of $16.1 million at March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: C$18.3 million), providing a strong foundation for planned activities in the upcoming period.

Recently announced drill results at the Fergusson Gameta Project:

The Company reported its first assay results from the 2025 exploration drill program at the Fergusson Gameta Project, including the following significant intercepts:

GMDH009 12m @ 28.56g/t Au from 146 m downhole



GMDH008 13m @ 3.84g/t Au from 98 m downhole



GMDH021 16m @ 2.07g/t Au from 51 m downhole



GMDH010 6m @ 2.69g/t Au from 114 m downhole



GMDH005 13m @ 1.88g/t Au from 49 m downhole



GMDH013 13m @1.37g/t Au from 105 m downhole



GMDH005 14m @1.05 g/t Au from 94 m downhole

Expansionary drill results from FDD017 at the Feni Project:

The Company reported expansionary drill results from hole FDD017 at the Feni Island Au-Cu Project, yielding:

53m @ 1.29g/t Au, 0.26% Cu (1.60g/t AuEq; from 151m) within a broader interval of 164m at 0.63g/t Au, 0.15% Cu (0.82g/t AuEq for 134g*m; from 36m)



including a higher-grade interval that returned: 5m @ 3.6g/t Au, 1.48% Cu (5.63g/t AuEq: from 198m)

In addition to gold and copper, FDD017 also reports significant silver and molybdenum signaling strong system fertility for a large alkalic epithermal-porphyry system:

5m @ 22.3g/t Ag (from 198m) and 6m @ 275ppm Mo (from 295m; peak Mo 579ppm)

Successful achievement of major mining advancement milestone at the Fergusson Wapolu Gold Project

On May 21, 2026, the Company successfully completed the Mining Lease Warden's Hearing for the recommencement of mining operations at the Fergusson Wapolu Project. The Hearing represents a significant milestone in the Mining Lease application process and an important step toward advancing Wapolu toward potential redevelopment and future production.

Amended Investment and Development Agreement with joint-venture partner EVIH:

On May 6, 2026, the Company executed an amended Investment and Development Agreement (the "Amended IDA") with East Vision International Holdings Pte. Ltd. and East Vision Group Ltd.), together ("EVIH"), which amends and restates the original agreement dated May 2, 2024. Figure 1 below illustrates the corporate structure of Adyton Resources Corporation and its principal operating subsidiaries as at March 31, 2026.

Figure 1: Corporate structure of Adyton Resources Corporation and its principal operating subsidiaries as at March 31, 2026. The Company's exploration-focused Feni Island assets are held through Adyton Exploration Limited, while the Fergusson Island development assets are held through Fergusson Mining Pte. Ltd. and associated PNG subsidiaries. Fergusson Island development activities are being advanced pursuant to the Company's earn-in and development arrangement with EVIH.

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Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

The Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol 'ADYRF'. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol 'ADY'.

Strong community support across all projects:

The Company continued to foster positive relationships with local communities and stakeholders across both Feni Island and Fergusson projects. Ongoing engagement initiatives and responsible operating practices have contributed to strong community support, which remains critical to the successful advancement of exploration activities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Papua New Guinea where it is actively working to expand its existing gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and build on recent high-grade gold and copper drill results at its 100% owned Feni Island project.

Adyton's projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, on accessible island settings that host several globally significant deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper-gold mine on Bougainville Island, both in close proximity to Feni, highlighting the district-scale potential of the Company's land package.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Projects currently have a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade, refer Table below for a breakdown of the Fergusson Island projects Mineral Resources.

Project Indicated Inferred Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Gameta exploration licence 1.33 4.0 173 1.01 10.5 340 Wapolu exploration licence 1.00 1.0 33 0.97 12.7 393 Fergusson Island Gold Project 1.28 5.0 206 0.99 23.2 733

Gameta and Wapolu resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com





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Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward- looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adyton Resources Corporation