Engage2Excel Chief Analytics Officer?Dr.?Charles Scherbaum Named SIOP Fellow?

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, is proud to announce that Chief Analytics Officer, Charles Scherbaum, Ph.D., has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), one of the highest honors in the field.

Each year, SIOP recognizes a select group of members whose research advances solutions to critical workplace challenges, whose applied work reshapes the practice of industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology and whose teaching inspires the next generation of leaders. In 2026, 15 individuals were named Fellows in recognition of their sustained and significant contributions to the science and practice of I-O psychology.

"Charles' recognition as a SIOP Fellow is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of his deep expertise and lasting impact on our field," said Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel. "His leadership in analytics continues to shape how we deliver data-driven insights that help our clients attract, retain and engage their talent. We are incredibly proud to have him on our team."

Dr. Scherbaum is a nationally recognized expert in analytics, talent management, assessment and employee research. At Engage2Excel, he supports client programs by leveraging behavioral science and analytics to influence employee behavior and demonstrate measurable ROI. He has led research initiatives for Fortune 500 organizations and contributed to the development of the company's CXS Develop and Analytics platforms. He is also a professor of industrial and organizational psychology at Baruch College, City University of New York.

"I am honored to be named a SIOP Fellow alongside such an accomplished group of professionals," said Scherbaum. "This recognition highlights the importance of using behavioral science and analytics to better understand employee behavior and drive meaningful outcomes for organizations."

The 2026 SIOP Fellows were recognized during the Opening Plenary at the SIOP Annual Conference in New Orleans, where they were celebrated for their sustained and significant contributions to the field. Fellowship candidates are nominated by current Fellows and must demonstrate at least 10 years of active membership along with meaningful, lasting and distinctive impact on the science and practice of I-O psychology.

Click here to view the complete list of 2026 SIOP Fellows.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client programs, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.?

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

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