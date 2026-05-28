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ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 01:26 Uhr
148 Leser
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JM Capital II Corp. Announces Departure of President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Financial Officer Jay Freeman

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / JM Capital II Corp. (NEX:JCI.H) ("JMCC" or the "Company") today announces the resignation of Jay Freeman for personal and health reasons as President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 13, 2026. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Freeman for his past service and contributions.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Barlow, currently a director of the Company, as President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 13, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

JM Capital II Corp.
Rob Barlow
Email: rbconsultinc@revquotient.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

SOURCE: JM Capital II Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jm-capital-ii-corp.-announces-departure-of-president-chief-finan-1171305

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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