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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 03:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Brings ENTER INFINITY to COMPUTEX 2026, Previewing Its AI Ecosystem and Immersive Computing Experiences

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced its participation in COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "ENTER INFINITY," showcasing its complete consumer product lineup spanning motherboards, graphics cards, PC components, laptops, monitors, and peripherals. Marking GIGABYTE's 40th anniversary, the showcase reflects four decades of industry-leading innovation while introducing the brand's next chapter across AI technology, immersive gaming, refined aesthetics, and intelligent computing experiences.

Under the ENTER INFINITY theme, GIGABYTE connects its long-standing engineering legacy with a forward-looking vision for the AI era. The showcase highlights how AI technologies are integrated across GIGABYTE's ecosystem through intelligent system optimization, local AI computing, and AI-enhanced user experiences. From AI-powered performance tuning and creator workflows to AI PCs and edge AI applications, GIGABYTE demonstrates how hardware and software integration can make AI more practical and accessible across gaming, creation, productivity, and everyday use.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, GIGABYTE will debut the limited-edition INFINITY Series motherboards, graphics cards, chassis, and peripherals. Led by AORUS, GIGABYTE's premium gaming brand, the INFINITY Series combines commemorative design elements with high-performance hardware innovation, representing the brand's continuous pursuit of performance excellence, design, and user experiences for the next-generation gaming and intelligent computing.

Beyond the INFINITY Series, GIGABYTE will present a complete consumer showcase centered around AI computing and gaming innovation. The AI ecosystem spans AI PCs, AI BOX, and AI TOP solutions, delivering local AI acceleration, scalable AI workflows, and intelligent system optimization across multiple scenarios. In gaming, GIGABYTE will showcase industry-leading PC DIY hardware, including motherboards, graphics cards, and OLED gaming monitors designed for ultra-responsive gameplay and immersive visuals. GIGABYTE delivers the pinnacle of gaming performance, complemented by aesthetic-driven innovations such as cable STEALTH PC builds and wood-edition products, blending gaming performance with aesthetic design in a seamless way.

Visitors can explore the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth M0520 at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F, while the Enterprise Booth K0802 will be located at 1F. During the exhibition, attendees can participate in onsite activities to receive exclusive gifts. For those who can't visit the event, join the 40th Anniversary INFINITY Series quiz from June 1st for a chance to win an AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY 32G graphics card. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/COMPUTEX_2026_GIGABYTE_Consumer_ww

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986784/COMPUTEX_2026_Preview_KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-brings-enter-infinity-to-computex-2026-previewing-its-ai-ecosystem-and-immersive-computing-experiences-302783264.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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