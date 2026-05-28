



SYDNEY, AU, May 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia Pacific's leading premium flexible workspace provider, announced the opening of its newest Sydney location at 400 George Street. Scheduled to launch in July 2026, the centre will span 1,640 square metres across a landmark address in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District, bringing TEC's signature blend of enterprise-grade workspace and hospitality-led experience to one of the city's most prominent commercial addresses.The opening is driven by exceptional demand across TEC's existing Sydney portfolio, which is currently operating at an average occupancy rate of 94 per cent, up from 89 per cent last year. With the addition of 400 George, TEC will operate six locations across Sydney's CBD, forming part of a national footprint that also includes two Melbourne centres and one in Perth, together comprising more than 11,240 square metres of premium workspace.Designed to the highest standards, 400 George includes 44 private offices, 25 coworking stations, and four meeting rooms. Members will have access to an on-site caf' and barista bar, members' lounge, event space, 'Zen Den', phone booths, digital pods, lockers and a dedicated reception and arrival area. The centre's fit-out reflects TEC's commitment to bespoke, architect-led design, delivering a premium workspace experience that defines its global network of more than 260 locations.Robert How, Country Director, Australia, The Executive Centre, said: 'What distinguishes TEC in a competitive market is its unwavering focus on three pillars: prime CBD locations, hospitality-led service, and a design philosophy that prioritises privacy, acoustics and quality of finish.''Sydney's CBD market continues to evolve, and the demand for high-quality, flexible workspace in core locations is growing year on year. Our roots in Asia Pacific ' where flexible workspace adoption has long been more mature ' give us a unique perspective on where the Australian market is heading.'The centre's opening arrives at a moment of significant momentum for Australia's flexible workspace sector. Hybrid working has fundamentally reshaped corporate real estate strategies, with businesses increasingly opting for premium flexible solutions in lieu of, or alongside, traditional long-form leases.According to research by JLL, flexible workspace could account for as much as 30 per cent of total office stock by 2030, with demand particularly pronounced among financial services, professional services and multinational corporations ' all core segments of TEC's member base.About The Executive CentreThe Executive Centre (TEC) is a premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and has over 260 centres in 38 cities and 15 markets.The Executive Centre caters to professionals and industry leaders. TEC has a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East and Australia. Each centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to meet the needs of its members.Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides private and shared workspaces, business services, and meeting and events facilities to suit its clients' business needs.For more information, please visit www.executivecentre.comSource: The Executive CentreCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.