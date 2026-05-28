Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") advises that shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 24 April 2026 at the Annual General Meeting held today at 9:00am (AEST) by way of poll.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved on behalf of the Board by the Joint Company Secretary, David Hwang.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets especially in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves and other risks and hazards related to the exploration of a mineral property, and the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 25,339,386

97.83% 431,325

1.67% 129,924

0.50% 433,324,961 25,469,310

98.33% 431,325

1.67% 433,324,961 Carried 2 Re-election of Eduardo Elsztain as a Director Ordinary 458,934,200

99.93% 168,573

0.04% 129,924

0.03% 14,473 460,064,124

99.96% 168,573

0.04% 14,473 Carried 3 Re-election of Saul Zang as a Director Ordinary 458,939,162

99.94% 160,077

0.03% 134,108

0.03% 13,823 460,073,270

99.97% 160,077

0.03% 13,823 Carried 4 Re-election of Pablo Vergara del Carril as a Director Ordinary 458,897,786

99.93% 204,957

0.04% 129,924

0.03% 14,473 460,027,710

99.96% 204,957

0.04% 14,473 Carried 5 Re-election of Robert Trzebski as a Director Ordinary 458,897,251

99.93% 205,522

0.04% 129,924

0.03% 14,473 460,027,175

99.96% 205,522

0.04% 14,473 Carried 6 Re-election of Ben Jarvis as a Director Ordinary 458,933,896

99.93% 168,876

0.04% 129,924

0.03% 14,473 460,063,820

99.96% 168,876

0.04% 14,473 Carried 7 ASX Listing Rule 7.1A Approval of Future Issue of Securities (Additional 10% Placement Capacity) Special 458,641,947

99.90% 341,504

0.07% 129,924

0.03% 133,795 459,771,871

99.93% 341,504

0.07% 133,795 Carried 8 Ratification of Prior Issue of Securities Ordinary 453,813,848

99.93% 159,509

0.04% 133,458

0.03% 137,975 454,947,306

99.96% 159,509

0.04% 137,975 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299176

Source: Austral Gold Limited