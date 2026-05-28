Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney (CAS): Tickets Now on Sale For One of the Year's Standout Cultural Events

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 16th May - 19th July

SYDNEY, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sistine Chapel: Revelations - An Immersive Exhibition opens for a limited season from May 16 to July 19 at St Mary's Cathedral, offering a rare opportunity to step inside one of the world's greatest artistic achievements. Created in collaboration with the Vatican and the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, and brought to life through large-scale projections and cutting-edge immersive technology, this one-of-a-kind experience surrounds visitors with Michelangelo's masterpieces, revealing the stories, symbolism and detail like never before.

Unlike the Sistine Chapel in Rome, where the artwork is viewed from a distance, here one is fully immersed within it. Free to look up, move through the space, and experience the ceiling as a living, unfolding narrative that has inspired centuries of faith, creativity and human imagination.

"Michelangelo's work speaks to something universal in us; our search for meaning, beauty and connection," said Juliette Khoury,Project Lead. "This exhibition opens that conversation up to a whole new audience, in a way that feels alive and deeply human, but also current and immersive."

Running for a strictly limited time, Revelations is set to be one of Sydney's most in-demand cultural events. A world-class experience on par with leading immersive exhibitions globally.

Visitors will journey through Michelangelo's work - from creation to redemption - in a specially constructed, large-scale environment designed exclusively for this exhibition.

With strong demand expected and sessions limited, early booking is recommended.

Book Tickets Now: https://sistinechapelsydney.com.au/tickets

Don't miss your chance to experience the Sistine Chapel like never before.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986970/CAS_Sistine_Chapel_Revelations.jpg

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