DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GCBH LN) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2026 / 05:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 26-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.5194 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81501 CODE: GCBH LN ISIN: LU2780871237 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2780871237 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCBH LN LEI Code: 213800N2FV95PC2WZF51 Sequence No.: 428885 EQS News ID: 2334700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2334700&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2026 23:10 ET (03:10 GMT)