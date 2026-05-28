InHand Networks IR315 Enables Smarter and More Reliable Digital Signage Connectivity

Reliable 4G/LTE Connectivity for Smart Transportation and Outdoor Advertising Applications

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / As smart city projects continue to expand, digital signage systems are becoming increasingly important in public transportation, outdoor advertising, and urban information services. From bus stop displays and metro information boards to roadside advertising screens, operators require stable, secure, and always-on connectivity to ensure real-time content delivery and efficient operations.

The IR315 Industrial Cellular Router from InHand Networks is designed to address these challenges with reliable 4G/LTE connectivity, industrial-grade stability, and centralized remote management.

Addressing Key Challenges in Digital Signage Deployments

Challenge: Difficult Network Deployment in Outdoor Locations

Digital signage is often installed in outdoor or roadside environments where wired broadband is expensive, complex, or unavailable.

IR315 Solution:

The IR315 provides reliable 4G/LTE wireless connectivity, enabling rapid deployment without relying on fixed-line infrastructure. It also supports both wired and Wi-Fi access for flexible integration with existing systems.

Challenge: Unstable Connectivity Disrupts Content Delivery

Network interruptions can cause delayed content updates, blank screens, or interrupted advertising playback.

IR315 Solution:

With Dual SIM failover, the IR315 automatically switches between carriers to maintain stable connectivity and support uninterrupted operation.

Challenge: Managing Large Numbers of Distributed Signage Sites

Operators often need to monitor and maintain hundreds or thousands of digital signage terminals across multiple locations.

IR315 Solution:

Integrated with Device Manager Cloud, the IR315 enables centralized remote monitoring, configuration, and maintenance, helping reduce onsite service costs and improve operational efficiency.

Challenge: Multiple Devices Require Reliable Connectivity

Digital signage systems commonly include controllers, industrial PCs, cameras, and media players that all require stable network access.

IR315 Solution:

The IR315 features five Ethernet ports, allowing multiple devices to connect directly for simplified deployment and reliable communication.

Challenge: Securing Data Transmission Across Public Networks

Advertising content and operational data transmitted over cellular networks require strong security protection.

IR315 Solution:

The IR315 supports VPN encryption to secure data transmission and enable safe remote management and troubleshooting.

Ideal Applications for Smart City Deployments

The IR315 is ideal for a wide range of smart city and transportation scenarios, including:

Smart bus stop displays

Metro and railway information boards

Outdoor advertising signage

Scenic area guide screens

Smart city information kiosks

By combining industrial-grade reliability, secure networking, and easy centralized management, the IR315 helps digital signage operators build more stable, scalable, and efficient smart display networks.

Learn more about the IR315 Industrial Cellular Router from InHand Networks.

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-ir315-enables-smarter-and-more-reliable-digital-s-1169043