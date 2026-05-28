Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed SNC(SCANDIC COIN) at 9:00 on May 26, 2026 (UTC).

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/snc_usdt

About SNC(SCANDIC COIN)

SNC is the core utility token of the SCANDIC ecosystem, developed by SCANDIC FINANCE GROUP, an international infrastructure and financial services group headquartered in Hong Kong with global partner operations across Dubai, Germany, and Ukraine. The project combines blockchain technology with real-world business applications, enabling compliant and transparent cross-border payments, digital services, and ecosystem connectivity.

SCANDIC COIN serves as the transactional layer connecting multiple sectors within the SCANDIC ecosystem, including finance, payments, mobility, real estate, data services, luxury lifestyle, and digital infrastructure. Built around international compliance standards and enterprise integration, the project aims to create a sustainable digital asset ecosystem focused on practical utility and long-term value creation.

Tokenomics

Token Name: SCANDIC COIN

SCANDIC COIN Token Symbol : SNC

: SNC Token Type : Utility

: Utility Total Supply : 1,000,000,000 SNC

: 1,000,000,000 SNC Blockchain: Ethereum

Token Utility

Rather than functioning as a speculative asset, SNC focuses on practical ecosystem utility and user benefits. Token holders may access faster transactions, service discounts, exclusive features, loyalty incentives, and enhanced access across SCANDIC products and services. The token also supports the optimization of internal value chains and digital payment flows, helping strengthen customer engagement and ecosystem connectivity through a shared digital infrastructure.

Built with a strong emphasis on compliance, transparency, and sustainability, SNC aligns with international regulatory frameworks, including the EU's MiCA regulations, while integrating security standards, investor protection mechanisms, and responsible digital asset practices into its long-term ecosystem development.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Private & Public Sale 22.3 Ecosystem & Community 22.7% Reserve & Treasury 20% Team & Advisors 15% Dev Partner 9% Marketing Partner 6% Reserve & Liquidity 15% Upcoming Partnerships 5%

Roadmap

Q1 2026 - Security & Validation

February 2026

Successful deployment of the SNC smart contract on the Ethereum Testnet for comprehensive environment testing.

March 3, 2026

Completion of the comprehensive security audit conducted by CertiK.

Q2 2026 - Market Entry & Launch

April 2026

Official deployment of the SNC smart contract to the Ethereum Mainnet.

Official listing and data verification on CoinMarketCap.

April - May 2026

Launch of the Private Funding Round with: Target raise: approximately $2.4 million Minimum investment: $200,000



June 2026

Completion of the Scandic Pay gateway integration.

Deployment of internal staking modules.

Q3 - Q4 2026 - Liquidity & Ecosystem Integration

May 2026

Official listing on Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) to establish secondary market liquidity.

September 2026

Launch of the Scandic Pay Wallet and Scandic Crypto Card for real-world cryptocurrency payments.

Q4 2026

Integration of SNC as a primary payment method for: Scandic Fly (private aviation) Scandic Yachts (luxury charter services)



2027+ - Proprietary Infrastructure & Sustainability

H1 2027

Migration to the proprietary Scandic Blockchain through a bridge module to enhance scalability and reduce transaction costs.

Introduction of On-Chain Governance, enabling community voting on ecosystem development and future use cases.

End of 2027

Achievement of Net Zero carbon emissions (Scope 1 & 2) across all data centers and corporate operations.

2027 and Beyond

Expansion of the SNC ecosystem into: Scandic Estate (real estate tokenization) Scandic Health (digital health services)



Learn More About SNC(SCANDIC COIN)

Website:https://scandiccoin.dev/zh

Whitepaper:https://api.scandiccoin.dev/public/WHITE%20PAPER%20-%20FINAL/English%20-%20WHITE%20PAPER%20-%20SCANDIC%20COIN.pdf

X:https://x.com/scandiccoineco?s=21

Telegram:https://t.me/ScandicCoin

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299184

Source: LBank