Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract

Avolta enters Latvia with a 12-year master concession contract at Riga Airport across retail and F&B



28.05.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured a 12-year contract at Riga Airport in Latvia, marking the company's entry into a new airport and a new country. Under the agreement, Avolta will create an integrated travel retail and food & beverage offer, including two innovative hybrid concepts, adding further depth to its European footprint. The contract includes eight retail stores and 22 F&B outlets, establishing a long-term platform for Avolta in the Baltic region and positioning the company to grow alongside Riga Airport's expansion and renovation plans.



In travel retail, Avolta will develop a main walkthrough duty free store featuring the company's Haute Parfumerie concept and a dedicated area for Latvian products. Within the terminal, Avolta will introduce Spirit of Latvia, a new hybrid store showcasing the country's culture and craftsmanship through a curated assortment of local products and coffee. Beyond general travel retail, the new offering balance local concepts with globally recognized names.



In F&B, Avolta's next-generation dining offer combines proprietary, international and local brands, with a strong emphasis on Latvian identity. 7th Player, a hybrid sports bar inspired by Latvia's strong ice hockey culture, will combine hospitality and merchandise in one format, while three of Latvia's best-known homegrown brands step into the airport: Kalve, bringing Baltic specialty coffee expertise; Vinkalni Picerija, a family-run pizza concept; and Ausmena Kebabs, a popular Riga street food brand. International coffee brand, Espresso House, marks its introduction to Latvia.



Luis Marin, President and CEO EMEA at Avolta, said: "This contract marks Avolta's entry into Latvia and the Baltics region, further strengthening our presence across Northern and Eastern Europe. The 12-year agreement reflects our focus on securing high-quality concession assets in growing travel markets. Riga Airport offers a compelling opportunity to deploy our integrated retail and F&B model at scale, while advancing hybrid formats."



Laila Odina, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport, said: "We are pleased to welcome Avolta to Riga Airport and to Latvia. Avolta's experience across major international aviation hubs, combined with its ability to integrate globally recognised brands with locally tailored concepts, will bring a new quality to the passenger experience at Riga Airport. The company's approach aligns with our long-term vision to develop Riga Airport as a modern Northern European travel hub offering high-quality, innovative and locally relevant services." For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News