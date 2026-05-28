Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured a 12-year contract at Riga Airport in Latvia, marking the company's entry into a new airport and a new country. Under the agreement, Avolta will create an integrated travel retail and food & beverage offer, including two innovative hybrid concepts, adding further depth to its European footprint.
The contract includes eight retail stores and 22 F&B outlets, establishing a long-term platform for Avolta in the Baltic region and positioning the company to grow alongside Riga Airport's expansion and renovation plans.
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2334718
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2334718 28.05.2026 CET/CEST