Das Instrument JGNR IE0005FKEK99 JPM-GSS BD UE A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument JGNR IE0005FKEK99 JPM-GSS BD UE A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument FQ00 NO0012942525 PETRONOR E+P ASA NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument FQ00 NO0012942525 PETRONOR E+P ASA NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument H98 NL0015000X07 BANIJAY GROUP N.V. EO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument H98 NL0015000X07 BANIJAY GROUP N.V. EO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument 0PE CY0102630916 PETROLIA SE DL 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument 0PE CY0102630916 PETROLIA SE DL 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument NNGD US6362744095 NATL GRID PLC ADR/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument NNGD US6362744095 NATL GRID PLC ADR/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument PGJ KYG8972T1067 TOWNGAS SMART EN. HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument PGJ KYG8972T1067 TOWNGAS SMART EN. HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument BIC US05581M4042 BTCS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument BIC US05581M4042 BTCS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument 49R JP3967180005 RAKSUL INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument 49R JP3967180005 RAKSUL INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026Das Instrument 3FU1 BMG3705H2069 FUXING CHINA GRP SD 0,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2026The instrument 3FU1 BMG3705H2069 FUXING CHINA GRP SD 0,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2026