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WKN: A0MVK9 | ISIN: KYG8972T1067 | Ticker-Symbol: PGJ
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 09:22
0,386 Euro
+4,32 % +0,016
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TOWNGAS SMART ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOWNGAS SMART ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3580,38408:52
0,3580,38408:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANIJAY GROUP
BANIJAY GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANIJAY GROUP NV8,8400,00 %
BTCS INC1,360+1,04 %
FUXING CHINA GROUP LIMITED0,6350,00 %
PETROLIA SE0,560+1,82 %
PETRONOR E&P ASA1,590-0,75 %
RAKSUL INC10,100+1,00 %
TOWNGAS SMART ENERGY CO LTD0,386+4,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.