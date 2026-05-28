Crystal Lagoons Launches New 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons Model, Marking the End of the Commercial Swimming Pool Era

The world leader in crystalline lagoon technology introduces its smallest size ever - a patented, sustainable amenity that delivers a true beach-life experience at a fraction of the cost of a conventional pool, directly competing with commercial swimming pools for the first time.

MIAMI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lagoons, the multinational water innovation company behind the world's top amenity, announced the launch of a new 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons model, the smallest lagoon size the company has ever offered. For the first time, the Crystal Lagoons proprietary concept and technology is available at a footprint that directly competes with commercial pools, giving real estate and hospitality developers a disruptive, sustainable alternative to traditional pools - one that transforms any project into a beach-life destination.

Unlike commercial pools, which still rely on painted concrete, large filtration systems, and oversized machine rooms, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons use a proprietary building and operating technology. The system combines a liner solution that eliminates repainting and concrete repairs with ultrasonic flocculation technology that significantly reduces infrastructure requirements.

The new 500 m² model joins the existing Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons portfolio of 1000 m² to 4000 m² models that reduce design time, simplify permitting, and accelerate implementation.

"Swimming pools are a thing of the past," said Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director at Crystal Lagoons. "For the first time ever, developers can access our patented technology at a size that fits the smallest projects - delivering everything a pool cannot: a true beach-lifestyle experience, at a fraction of the construction and maintenance costs. While pools are designed mainly for swimming, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons transform developments into destinations."

Key advantages over commercial pools:

A fraction of the construction and maintenance costs

3-month construction time

No machine room required

Differentiation and increased sales

Not Just a Pool, a Destination

Unlike swimming pools, which offer swimming in an artificial-looking setting, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons create a tropical paradise with white-sand beaches, turquoise water, water sports, wet bars, events, and the brand's signature Lagoon Lounge innovation - an L-shaped shallow edge with submerged chairs that redefines how people experience water.

For developers, the impact is measurable. Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons generate unparalleled sales, increasing price premiums, velocity, and occupancy - making the technology accessible to boutique hotels, mid-rise residential developments, mixed-use projects, and communities that previously had no lagoon option.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a multinational innovation company with sustainable technology for unlimited-size crystalline lagoons at low cost, using up to 100x less filtration energy than traditional pools, 33x less water than a golf course and 40% of a park the same size. With 1,000 projects in different stages in 60+ countries, Crystal Lagoons is bringing beach life anywhere in the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988952/SmallLagoons500m2_2026_04_07__Vista_3D_SL_500_m2_01_CRNEW___1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-lagoons-launches-new-500-m-small-lagoons-by-crystal-lagoons-model-marking-the-end-of-the-commercial-swimming-pool-era-302783454.html