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WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
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BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 28 May 2026 its issued capital comprised 91,115,086 ordinary shares of £0.001 each, excluding 26,813,852 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 91,115,086 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Lucy Dina

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 5324

28 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.