Arkay Beverages Inc: ARKAY Beverages Expands Its Zero-Proof Portfolio With BEYOND SPIRITS and BEYOND WHISKY Plant-Based

The alcohol-free spirits pioneer strengthens its offering with a plant-based whisky alternative created for consumers seeking taste, ritual, and sophistication without alcohol

MIAMI, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY Beverages, a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits founded in 2011, today announced the expansion of its zero-proof beverage portfolio with the introduction of BEYOND SPIRITS, including BEYOND WHISKY Plant-Based, a new alcohol-free whisky alternative designed for modern consumers who want the experience of spirits without alcohol.

The launch of BEYOND SPIRITS reflects ARKAY's continued mission to redefine celebration by offering premium, alcohol-free alternatives that support responsibility, wellness, inclusion, and safer social experiences. With BEYOND WHISKY Plant-Based, ARKAY is expanding its portfolio to serve consumers who want the flavor profile, ritual, and sophistication of whisky while avoiding alcohol, intoxication, hangovers, and loss of control.

"ARKAY was created to give people a better way to celebrate," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of ARKAY Beverages. "With BEYOND SPIRITS and BEYOND WHISKY Plant-Based, we are taking another important step in offering consumers more choice, more freedom, and a premium alcohol-free experience that fits today's lifestyle."

The alcohol-free beverage category continues to grow as consumers increasingly look for alternatives that align with health-conscious living, sober curiosity, religious or cultural choices, recovery, professional responsibility, driving safety, and personal wellness. ARKAY believes that consumers should not have to choose between participating in social moments and staying alcohol-free.

BEYOND WHISKY Plant-Based was developed for people who enjoy the character and ritual of whisky but prefer a beverage without alcohol. It can be enjoyed neat, over ice, or as part of alcohol-free cocktails, giving consumers and hospitality operators a flexible option for bars, restaurants, hotels, events, retail, e-commerce, and at-home consumption.

For ARKAY, the launch is more than a product announcement. It is part of a broader movement to make alcohol-free drinking more accessible, more sophisticated, and more socially accepted around the world.

"Consumers are changing," added Grattagliano. "They want options. They want balance. They want products that allow them to enjoy the moment without compromising their health, safety, or values. BEYOND WHISKY Plant-Based gives them another way to enjoy the taste and ritual of whisky without alcohol."

The BEYOND SPIRITS portfolio is designed to support a wide range of customers, including sober-curious consumers, people in recovery, designated drivers, wellness-focused individuals, professionals, athletes, religious communities, and anyone seeking a premium alcohol-free alternative.

ARKAY also sees strong potential for BEYOND SPIRITS in the hospitality and retail sectors. Restaurants, hotels, bars, lounges, resorts, event venues, supermarkets, specialty retailers, and distributors are increasingly looking for premium alcohol-free options that can satisfy changing consumer demand. BEYOND WHISKY Plant-Based gives these businesses another tool to serve guests who want a sophisticated drinking experience without alcohol.

The launch also supports ARKAY's international growth strategy as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States, Europe, and other global markets. As alcohol-free beverages become a larger part of the beverage industry, ARKAY aims to remain at the forefront of innovation by offering products that combine taste, lifestyle, and responsibility.

ARKAY invites distributors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, hospitality partners, e-commerce sellers, influencers, brand ambassadors, and affiliates to explore opportunities with the BEYOND SPIRITS portfolio.

The company is also preparing an affiliate and brand ambassador program to help expand awareness of ARKAY and BEYOND SPIRITS among consumers, creators, and communities interested in alcohol-free living.

No alcohol. No hangovers. No drunk driving. No loss of control. Just the experience, the flavor, and the moment.

About ARKAY Beverages

ARKAY Beverages is a premium alcohol-free spirits and beverage brand founded in 2011 by Reynald Vito Grattagliano. ARKAY was created to deliver the taste, ritual, and sophistication of spirits without alcohol. The brand is dedicated to responsible celebration, wellness, safer communities, family values, and inclusion in social environments worldwide.

ARKAY offers alcohol-free alternatives for modern consumers who want to enjoy social moments without intoxication, hangovers, drunk driving, or loss of control. Its portfolio includes zero-proof alternatives inspired by classic spirits and cocktails, created for consumers, distributors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, bars, events, and e-commerce platforms.

For more information, visit https://arkaybeverages.com.

Media Contact

ARKAY Beverages

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

Email: Reynald@arkaybeverages.com

Website: https://arkaybeverages.com/beyond-spirits/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd613b25-caf2-49a6-a980-f77567e91c1d