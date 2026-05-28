Independent photovoltaic product testing laboratory Kiwa PVEL has released the 2026 version of its PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which reveals the performance of solar modules submitted by manufacturers for testing. Now in its 12th year, the Kiwa PVEL scorecard is a digital resource that displays the results of the company's Product Qualification Program (PQP), a group of extended solar module reliability and performance tests that the lab conducts on submitted modules based on common methods of failure. Modules that exceed the minimum reliability and performance measures of a test are labeled ...

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