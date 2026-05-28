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WKN: A1W16N | ISIN: HU0000123096 | Ticker-Symbol: RIG2
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
34,620 Euro
-2,37 % -0,840
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Pharma
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34,34034,88010:28
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 09:02 Uhr
137 Leser
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Gedeon Richter Plc.: Applications are Open for the 2026 Semmelweis-Richter Journalism Award Until June 9th

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / After the strong success of its first edition, the Semmelweis-Richter Journalism Award returns in 2026. Journalists from eligible European countries are invited to submit entries in two categories: Women's Health and Pharmaceutical Strategies and Innovation, with a special focus on cardiovascular therapies. The application deadline is June 9, 2026, 23:59 CET.

The international award was first launched in 2025 by Semmelweis University, Hungary's leading medical and health sciences university, with the support of Gedeon Richter, a Hungary-based, innovation-focused multinational pharmaceutical company. The award aims to recognise high-quality health journalism and its role in informing the public and shaping health-related debate across Europe.

The first edition attracted wide international interest, with nearly 70 submissions from more than 20 European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Russia. Entries were published in leading international outlets such as The Times, The Guardian, La República, and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Building on this strong debut, the award is again open in 2026 in the same two categories: Women's Health and Pharmaceutical Strategies and Innovation, with a special focus on cardiovascular therapies.

The organisers are looking for articles that highlight important health issues, address underreported or stigmatized conditions, encourage open public discussion, and help improve understanding and treatment.

An international jury will evaluate submissions based on journalistic quality, depth of reporting, impact and relevance, originality, and clear communication.

Submission guidelines

  • Each applicant may submit up to two articles, one per category.

  • Eligible articles must have been published between March 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

  • Print articles must be submitted as a scanned copy; online articles as a public link; paywalled content as a screenshot.

  • Submissions must be in English or include an English translation (the original version must also be provided).

  • Applications must be submitted online at: https://semmelweisrichteraward.com/

Awards

The winners will be announced in the last week of July 2026.
The total prize fund is €45,000. In each category, first prize is €10,000, second prize €7,500, and third prize €5,000.

All six winners will be invited to the award ceremony in October 2026 at Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary, with travel and accommodation fully covered.

Contact Information

press@semmelweis.hu

SOURCE: Gedeon Richter Plc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/applications-are-open-for-the-2026-semmelweis-richter-journalism-awar-1170960

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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