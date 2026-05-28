Fluidra's Board of Directors appointed Juan Graham as Chief Financial Officer following a planned succession process.

Xavier Tintoré, who has served as CFO since 2010, has decided to begin a new professional and personal chapter and will remain with the company over the coming months to ensure a smooth handover.

Fluidra (MAD:FDR), the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Juan Graham as Chief Financial Officer.

Graham will join the company and Fluidra's Executive Committee on 1 June 2026, working closely with Xavier Tintoré over the coming months to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated transition. Xavier will step down as Chief Financial Officer on 1 August 2026 and will continue supporting the company until the end of the year as part of the transition.

The appointment follows a planned and orderly succession process linked to Xavier Tintoré's decision to begin a new professional and personal chapter after 16 yearsas Fluidra's CFO.

Juan Graham brings more than 25 years of international experience in senior finance roles, combining strong functional expertise with hands-on operational leadership. He spent nearly two decades at Johnson Johnson, where he held senior leadership positions across consumer health, supply chain operations, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and global finance. His experience includes leading finance organizations of significant scale and complexity, including supporting a business with more than $14 billion in annual revenue.

Most recently, Graham served as CFO of U.S.-listed companies including FibroGen and Perspective Therapeutics, where he led finance, investorrelations, IT and strategic planning functions through periods of transformation and growth.

Jaime Ramírez, CEO of Fluidra, said: "We are pleased to welcome Juan to Fluidra. His international experience, financial leadership and operational perspective will be highly valuable as we continue to execute our strategy. I am confident that Juan will make an important contribution to Fluidra's next phase of growth."

Juan Graham said: "I am honored and excited to join Fluidra at such an important moment for the company. I look forward to working closely with Jaime, the Executive Committee and the entire Fluidra team to continue building on the company's strong foundations and advancing its strategic priorities."

Xavier Tintoré, CFO of Fluidrasaid: "After 16 extraordinary years at Fluidra, I feel this is the right moment to begin a new chapter, with more time to dedicate to personal projects while remaining connected to the business world in new ways. It has been a privilege to contribute to Fluidra's growth and transformation into a global leader. I am deeply grateful to the teams and colleagues who have shared this journey. I look forward to supporting Juan during the transition and wish him and the entire Fluidra team every success."

Tintoré has been a key figure in Fluidra's transformation over the past 16 years, playing a central role not only in the company's financial leadership, but also across strategy, investor relations, integration and transformation initiatives and several corporate functions. He was instrumental through some of the company's most important milestones, including the merger with Zodiac, Fluidra's inclusion in the IBEX 35, the company's international expansion and numerous strategic acquisitions.

Eloi Planes, Executive Chairman of Fluidra, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Xavier Tintoré for his leadership, dedication and outstanding contribution over the years. Xavier has played a fundamental role in Fluidra's development and success. At the same time, we are very pleased to welcome Juan Graham to Fluidra as he joins the company for this new chapter."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528744106/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Flavia Malet, Corporate Communication Public Affairs Director, corporatecommunications@fluidra.com ,+34 691 092 674

Sarah Estébanez, sestebanez@tinkle.es, +34 636 62 80 41

Investors:

Clara Valera, Strategy, Investor Relations and FP&A Senior Director, investor_relations@fluidra.com, +34 691 092 575