Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific," or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of the first of two drills on site in advance of a 15,000-metre drill program, which include both reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond core drilling at its Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana. The second drill is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The 15,000-metre program will focus on both near-surface skarn targets and deeper porphyry targets for 10,000 metres and 5,000 metres, respectively. Targets include five of the highest-priority skarn and porphyry targets that represent the most informed drill targets ever defined at the Project, and are the result of extensive technical work and data analysis.

The diamond drilling will focus on deeper porphyry targets, while RC drilling will be used primarily for rapid, cost-effective testing of near-surface skarn targets. Please see the Company news issued on May 4, 2026 for additional details.

"We are excited to be systematically testing the most compelling skarn and porphyry targets we have ever defined on the Project," commented CEO and Director, Warwick Smith. "These targets are the culmination of extensive data compilation, careful interpretation of both historical and recent work, and detailed 3D modelling. Our team is eager to see how results from the program validate and refine our geological understanding of Madison."

Image 1. Canadian-made VersaDrill, KmN1.4SM core drill arriving to Madison Project site

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Drilling at Madison is expected to commence in the coming days with initial assay results anticipated this summer. The Company will provide further updates as drilling progresses.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration-stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin out of the Tuscarora District Project in Nevada. Several additional high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders with discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the transaction, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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Source: American Pacific Mining Corp.