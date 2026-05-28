Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ): Esmaeilzadeh Holding publishes interim report for the period January - March 2026

" The first quarter of 2026 entailed mixed performance across the holdings, with several businesses delivering organic growth and improved stability, while parts of the portfolio were affected by a tougher start to the year. Within the Venture Capital segment, activity has been high, with several transaction initiatives reflecting the maturity of the portfolio. EHAB's focus during the quarter has been to continue supporting the holdings on operational and financial matters, and to position the portfolio for future value realisations and long-term value creation."

- Sebastian Karlsson, CEO



Financial overview

The total net asset value was MSEK 3,103 (6,226), equivalent to SEK 3,795 (7,901) per ordinary share.

Total assets were MSEK 4,917 (7,884).

Net debt amounted to MSEK -1,758 (-1,568), which corresponds to a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 36% (20%) The equity ratio was 63% (79%).

Loss for the first quarter amounted to MSEK -104 (-158) and loss per share amounted to SEK -135 (-205).

Significant events during the first quarter of 2026

EHAB and Lyvia decided at the end of February to implement certain changes to their respective management teams. Sebastian Karlsson, who at the time served as CEO of Lyvia, was appointed Chief Executive Officer of EHAB. Martin Almgren, who at the time served as CFO and Deputy CEO of Lyvia, was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lyvia. Mikael Ericson, the former Chief Executive Officer of EHAB, transitioned to a consulting role with a primary focus on board work. The changes took effect on 1 March 2026.

Significant events after the period

No significant events have taken place after the end of the period.

Webcast

EHAB's CEO, Sebastian Karlsson, will present the report in a webcast on 29 May 2026 at 11:00 CEST. Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. You can join the webcast via the following link:

Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB - Investor Presentation - Jan-Mar 2026

It is also possible to participate via telephone conference through the following telephone number and conference ID:

+46 8 502 428 25

Conference ID: 560 195 945#

Local numbers (for participants outside Sweden)



For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Karlsson, CEO

sebastian.karlsson@ehab.group

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on 28 May 2026.



About Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ)

EHAB is an entrepreneurially driven investment company that invests in and develops resilient companies within selected industries. The primary focus is investments in operational groups with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-based growth. For more information, see www.ehab.group.