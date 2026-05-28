Avida Finans AB: Avida Finans AB publishes Interim report for the period January-March 2026.

Consistent progress on a stronger foundation.

The first quarter of the year confirms that Avida continues the strong path established during the second half of 2025.

"We delivered our third consecutive quarter with positive results, reporting a positive result of SEK 52 million", says Mikael Johansson, CEO. "The turnaround confirms the strength of our transformation plan and the disciplined execution. During the quarter, we have continued to deliver on our transformation agenda, with further improvements to our organization, processes, and IT systems, while at the same time continuing to develop our commercial offering. Our focus at the start of the year has been clear: maintain momentum and continue strengthening the foundation we have already built."

In an uncertain external environment, Avida remains focused on what the company can control: risk discipline, operational quality, continuous improvements and strong customer propositions.

"Growth remains an important long-term ambition, but it will be pursued gradually and in line with the platform we have built", concludes Mikael Johansson.

First quarter 2026 (compared to fourth quarter 2025)

Lending to the public amounted to 10,508 MSEK (10,326 MSEK).

Net interest income amounted to 299 MSEK (307 MSEK).

Credit losses amounted to -103 MSEK (-75 MSEK).

Operating profit was 52 MSEK (39 MSEK).

Credit loss ratio 4.0% (2.6%)

C/I ratio 0.44 (0.53).

CET 1 ratio 16.3% (16.6%).

Return on equity 15.3% (11.2%).

First quarter 2026 (compared to first quarter 2025)

Lending to the public amounted to 10,508 MSEK (11,240 MSEK).

Net interest income amounted to 299 MSEK (325 MSEK).

Credit losses amounted to -103 MSEK (-206 MSEK).

Operating profit amounted to 52 MSEK (-58 MSEK).

Credit loss ratio 4.0% (7.0%)

C/I ratio 0.44 (0.55).

CET 1 ratio 16.3% (14.0%).

Return on equity 15.3% (negative).

This disclosure contains information that Avida Finans AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 28-05-2026 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Lennart Erlandson, CFO, phone: +46 72 402 44 82, email: lennart.erlandson@avida.se

Michael Grosche, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 307 29 36, email: michael.grosche@avida.se

About Avida

Avida is a Nordic credit market company providing financial solutions to businesses and consumers, supporting growth, investments, and cash flow optimisation. The offering includes factoring, corporate loans, credit cards, sales finance, and real estate financing, combining financial expertise with personal service and efficient, data-driven processes.

Avida is currently strengthening its platform for sustainable and profitable growth. Following the acquisition of credit card and sales finance operations in Sweden and Norway, the company has expanded its customer base by approximately 500,000 customers and further established its presence in the Nordic market.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Stockholm, Avida is a credit market company authorised and supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). The company has approximately 160 employees, with offices in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and serves customers across Northern Europe. Avida is majority-owned by KKR, one of the world's leading investment firms. Deposits are protected under the Swedish deposit guarantee scheme.