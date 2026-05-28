Infleqtion to recruit world-class quantum talent across physics, engineering, software, manufacturing, and systems integration

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) today announced a major expansion of its UK quantum operations with the launch of a new Quantum Innovation Centre in Oxford. The Centre will serve as a hub for quantum research, manufacturing, and systems integration, supporting the company's next phase of growth in the UK. Scheduled to open later this year, the facility reflects Infleqtion's long-term commitment to the UK quantum ecosystem and its recognition of the country as a global leader in quantum talent and research.

Infleqtion has operated in the UK since 2014, building one of the country's most advanced quantum technology development teams across computing, sensing, and precision timing. Through sustained collaboration with the UK government, national laboratories, and leading research institutions, Infleqtion has advanced sovereign UK quantum capability.

Infleqtion delivered the UK's first operational 100-physical-qubit quantum computer to the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) at Harwell, becoming the first and only company to achieve the UK government's 2025 target for a 100-qubit system. Infleqtion has also conducted Royal Navy sea trials of its Tiqker optical atomic clock aboard the MOD's Excalibur autonomous submarine, with additional trials planned for its quantum inertial navigation technology. Additional UK programmes include an Innovate UK-funded quantum RF sensing initiative and a funded contract to deliver the UK's first optical atomic clock.

Expansion Details

The UK Quantum Innovation Centre will occupy a dedicated facility at Oxford Technology Park, tripling the size of Infleqtion's research, production, and systems integration capabilities. The Centre will attract the highest caliber physicists, engineers, software developers, and systems integration specialists, building one of the most capable quantum workforces in the country.

"The UK has become a global quantum leader through sustained government support, academic excellence, and industrial investment," said Colin Sullivan, Managing Director of Infleqtion UK. "After more than a decade in the UK quantum ecosystem, we've built a sovereign skills base and invested heavily in onshore technology. This Centre marks our commitment to scaling up and transitioning from R&D to production right here in the UK. We'll soon be manufacturing some of the world's most advanced quantum technologies in Oxford and Harwell, growing the UK's amazing talent in this sector, and supporting the UK Government's ambition to lead quantum technology and capability globally while creating economic and societal benefits.

Operational Deployments

Infleqtion has built its UK presence on a record of delivery. When the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced up to £2 billion in long-term quantum investment, it highlighted Infleqtion's work at the NQCC as a defining example of progress toward national quantum capability. Infleqtion delivered the UK's first 100-physical-qubit quantum computer to the NQCC at Harwell, achieving a major UK national strategy goal for 2025 and becoming the first and only company to meet the UK government's target for a 100-qubit system by year-end. The UK Quantum Innovation Centre will strengthen Infleqtion's ability to support and expand that national infrastructure, providing domestic research and manufacturing capacity aligned with the NQCC's long-term mission.

The company also leads a £2.2 million programme with the NQCC and Quantum Software Lab to deliver 10-100x improvements in gate speed and parallel processing.

In October 2025, Infleqtion deployed its Tiqker optical atomic clock aboard the MOD's Excalibur (XCal) autonomous submarine, the first quantum optical clock to operate on an underwater vessel and the first external technology integrated into the XCal programme. Tiqker operated reliably across multiple dives, providing precision timing without GPS or surface signals. Royal Navy trials will resume in late June.

Infleqtion is advancing Quantum Direction Finding (QuDiFi), an Innovate UK-funded programme to develop a deployable quantum RF direction-finding system based on Rydberg-atom broadband sensing. Infleqtion is the only company with contracted atom-based RF sensing programmes across all three AUKUS partners, with prime integrators including Dell Federal, L3Harris, and SAIC.

Aligned with the UK's National Quantum Strategy and ProQure

The UK Quantum Innovation Centre opens as the government scales investment through its National Quantum Strategy and the Quantum Leap initiative, targeting quantum deployment across government, defence, research, and industry.

Infleqtion has aligned its UK investment roadmap with the Government's quantum computing priorities under the ProQure programme. ProQure is the UK Government's procurement initiative to identify, develop and deploy world-leading quantum computing capabilities, bringing together R&D, manufacturing, hardware, software and procurement to support future acquisition of large-scale quantum systems beyond 2030.

Infleqtion is also expanding its sensing and software capabilities in the UK, including quantum optical atomic clocks, quantum-enabled navigation and quantum radio frequency (QRF) Rydberg sensing. The company has already deployed systems in the UK, established domestic manufacturing, and secured contracts with national laboratories, the Ministry of Defence and other government agencies, reinforcing its strong UK presence.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding the ability of Infleqtion to successfully execute a definitive agreement with the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (the "Department") on acceptable terms; the completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the Department; the anticipated amount, timing, terms and conditions of any Department funding, including whether up to $100 million in Department funding will ultimately be made available; Infleqtion's ability to satisfy any conditions, milestones or other requirements associated with the receipt of funding, Infleqtion's development of its neutral-atom quantum computing technology, and any other statements regarding the Company's business outlook, customer demand, commercial opportunities, and market momentum, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Infleqtion's current expectations, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those related to Infleqtion's ability to recognize anticipated benefits of its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X; the implementation, market acceptance, and success of Infleqtion's business model, growth strategy, and opportunities, and its ability to commercialize its quantum computing and quantum sensing technology; the expected benefits of and ability to maintain and enter into new contracts, awards, and other relationships, partnerships, or collaborations with governments, government entities, universities, or commercial partners; the risk that Department funding may not be made available in the anticipated amount or at all due to appropriations, budget sequestration, continuing resolutions, agency reprogramming decisions, or changes in government funding priorities; the ability to develop and deploy neutral-atom quantum computing products on anticipated timelines and at anticipated performance levels; the ability to achieve fault-tolerant and utility-scale quantum computing, including anticipated improvements in entangling gate fidelity; the ability of resource-Superstaq and the Superstaq platform to achieve commercial and research adoption; the potential for quantum computing technology to achieve quantum advantage; the ability of Infleqtion's products to meet government counterparties' and customers' technical requirements and compliance and regulatory needs; Infleqtion's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; and other risks and uncertainties described in Infleqtion's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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