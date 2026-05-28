Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - DRFK Turkish International is celebrating its first year in Dubai, marking a significant milestone for a multidisciplinary medical center built around Turkish medical expertise, advanced healthcare technology, and Dubai's high standards of patient care.





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Located in Jumeirah 3, Dubai, DRFK Turkish International has established itself as a comprehensive medical destination offering services across neurosurgery, spine care, dental care, aesthetics, pediatrics, radiology, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation. The center combines modern medical equipment, specialist-led care, and a multilingual patient experience for residents and international patients seeking treatment in Dubai.





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As part of this first-year milestone, DRFK Turkish International also highlights the medical leadership of Op. Dr. Fatih Kirar, Founder of DRFK Turkish International and a neurosurgeon and neurospine specialist. With 17+ years of experience and 15,000+ neurosurgical procedures performed, Dr. Kirar is recognized as one of the most experienced names in brain and spine care, and is often regarded by patients as one of the best neurosurgeons in Dubai.

Dr. Fatih Kirar's clinical focus includes minimally invasive spine surgery, non-surgical disc treatments, laser spine therapy, scoliosis and spine surgery, brain tumor surgery, cerebrovascular surgery, deep brain stimulation, and advanced brain and spine procedures. His approach emphasizes accurate diagnosis, clear communication with patients, and selecting the most appropriate treatment plan based on each individual case.

DRFK Turkish International's first-year milestone reflects the center's growth as a medical facility offering multiple specialties under one roof. The hospital's services are supported by 20+ specialist doctors, modern operating theaters, medical imaging, radiology, laboratory support, patient monitoring technology, and rehabilitation services.





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One of DRFK's strongest areas of medical focus is brain and spine care in Dubai. The center provides advanced neurosurgical services led by Op. Dr. Fatih Kirar, including minimally invasive and open brain surgery, robotic laser therapy, spine treatments, and complex neurological procedures. DRFK also highlights same-day and next-day consultations when clinically appropriate, alongside a patient-centered pathway from diagnosis to recovery.

Speaking about his medical philosophy, Dr. Fatih Kirar emphasizes the importance of helping patients understand their diagnosis and available treatment options before any decision is made. His work focuses on restoring neurological function while reducing surgical risk and disruption to the patient's life whenever clinically possible.





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As DRFK Turkish International completes one year in Dubai, the center continues to strengthen its position as a trusted destination for patients searching for the best neurosurgery in Dubai, a spine specialist in Dubai, a brain surgery specialist in Dubai, or an advanced neurospine hospital in Dubai.

The milestone also reinforces DRFK's broader mission: to bring Turkish medical excellence to Dubai through specialist doctors, advanced technology, and coordinated multidisciplinary healthcare.

About DRFK Turkish International

DRFK Turkish International is a multidisciplinary medical center located at Villa 2, Al Athar Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, UAE. The center provides healthcare services across neurosurgery, spine care, dental care, aesthetics, pediatrics, radiology, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation. With Turkish medical expertise, advanced diagnostic and surgical technology, and a patient-focused approach, DRFK Turkish International serves patients in Dubai and internationally.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency