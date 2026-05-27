Adyen N.V.: Adyen CFO Ethan Tandowsky to Step Down to Pursue Opportunity Outside Fintech

AMSTERDAM, 27 May 2026 - Adyen N.V. (AMS: ADYEN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Ethan Tandowsky has decided to step down from his role, effective 31 August, 2026. Tandowsky will leave the company to pursue an external opportunity outside of fintech. The Adyen Supervisory Board will initiate a comprehensive search process to identify his successor.Tandowsky joined Adyen in 2016 and has served as CFO since 2023. During his almost ten years with the business, he has been a core member of the leadership team, overseeing the company's global finance operations through significant periods of growth."Ethan has been a constant part of the Adyen journey for nearly a decade," said Pieter van der Does and Ingo Uytdehaage, Co-CEOs of Adyen. "We regret his decision but value his contribution and his trusted partnership on the executive team.""I would like to thank Ethan for all he has done during his tenure with Adyen," said Piero Overmars, Chair of the Supervisory Board at Adyen. "Though we are surprised by the timing, we respect his decision to take on a new challenge and wish him the best.""My time at Adyen has been incredibly rewarding," said Ethan Tandowsky. "I am proud of our shared achievements, the financial foundation we have built, and I have absolute confidence in Adyen's future. As I make a personal decision to step outside of fintech to pursue a completely new path, my priority is ensuring a smooth transition and continued momentum over the coming months."Adyen will provide updates on the search process in due course.About AdyenAdyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Important Legal InformationThis press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).Any person who comes into possession of this document must inform themselves about and comply with any legal restrictions governing possession, distribution, or use of the document.Forward-looking statements are not facts and only represent the current views and assumptions of Adyen N.V. ("Adyen") regarding future events, many of which are by nature inherently uncertain and beyond Adyen's control. Factors that could cause actual results to deviate materially from those anticipated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic, demographic and political conditions and risks, actions taken and policies applied by governments, financial regulators and private organizations (including payment schemes and credit rating agencies), market conditions and turbulence in financial and other markets, and the success of Adyen in managing the related risks. Subject to statutory obligations, Adyen does not intend to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statements were made, and assumes no obligation to do so.Adyen does not consent to, authorize, endorse, support, encourage, or participate in, directly or indirectly, unsponsored depository receipt ("DR") programs regarding Adyen securities. Adyen specifically disclaims any liability whatsoever arising out of or in connection with any unsponsored DR program.