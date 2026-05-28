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Dow Jones News
28.05.2026 09:33 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
28-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
28/05/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
Multi Callable 4.753% Notes due 28/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof)                   debt-like     XS3391738427   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 26/05/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and  integral multiples of EUR100,000 in excess thereof)       debt-like     XS3388351671   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 
 
9.500% Amortising Notes due 26/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)         debt-like     XS3376882687   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
4.92% Callable Notes due 28/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
USD1,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3391764266   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 28/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3345120888   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 

Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 28/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
USD200,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3391757138   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: AVIVA PLC 
 
Tier 2 4.750% to Floating Rate Notes due 28/11/2057; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS3318828012   --  
thereof up to and including EUR199,000)                        securities 

Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 
 
3.996% Green Notes due 28/05/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and 
HKD1,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     HK0001306825   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3.934% Reset Notes due 28/05/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)         debt-like     XS3381221525   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services plc 
 
3.500% Notes due 28/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like     XS3384748060   --  
including EUR199,000)                                 securities 
 
 
4.000% Notes due 28/05/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like     XS3384747922   --  
including EUR199,000)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 
 
4.16% Notes due 21/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of EUR100,000 in excess thereof)             debt-like     XS3384736057   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5.28% Notes due 26/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD100,000 in excess thereof)             debt-like     XS3388141353   --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 428862 
EQS News ID:  2334524 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2334524&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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