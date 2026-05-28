Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 28-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 28/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Multi Callable 4.753% Notes due 28/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3391738427 -- securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc Floating Rate Notes due 26/05/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3388351671 -- securities Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 9.500% Amortising Notes due 26/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3376882687 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.92% Callable Notes due 28/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3391764266 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 28/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3345120888 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 28/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3391757138 -- securities Issuer Name: AVIVA PLC Tier 2 4.750% to Floating Rate Notes due 28/11/2057; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3318828012 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 3.996% Green Notes due 28/05/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like HK0001306825 -- securities 3.934% Reset Notes due 28/05/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3381221525 -- securities Issuer Name: Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services plc 3.500% Notes due 28/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3384748060 -- including EUR199,000) securities 4.000% Notes due 28/05/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3384747922 -- including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 4.16% Notes due 21/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3384736057 -- securities 5.28% Notes due 26/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3388141353 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 428862 EQS News ID: 2334524 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 28, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)