Fixico and Caliber join forces to reshape fleet repair in the United States

Europe's leading digital repair and maintenance platform partners with the largest auto collision repair provider in the U.S. to deliver a transformed body and glass repair experience to American fleets

AMSTERDAM and LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixico, Europe's digital platform for car repair management, and Caliber, the largest auto collision repair provider in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce a dedicated offering designed to help fleet operators manage increasing repair complexity through a connected, technology-enabled repair experience.

With this collaboration, Fixico brings a proven digital repair model to the U.S., combining Fixico's AI-powered repair management technology with Caliber's nationwide network of more than 1,800 service centres specialising in collision repair, auto glass, mobile services, and advanced diagnostics.

A connected repair experience to address today's fleet repair challenges

As vehicle complexity and operational demands continue to rise, fleet operators face increasing challenges managing body and glass repairs across fragmented systems, multiple touchpoints, and limited visibility.

Caliber Fleet Solutions addresses this by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital repair journey, from intake and scheduling to repair tracking, communication, and performance insights, within a single, connected experience that provides full visibility to clients and customers throughout the repair process.

For U.S. fleet operators, the partnership enables faster repair cycle times through streamlined, technology-enabled workflows; intelligent shop matching based on location, capability, availability, cost, and ADAS calibration certification; coordinated handling of body and glass damage, including combined cases; real-time visibility into repair status and performance for clients and end customers; and flexible self-service or managed-service options, with dedicated support for larger fleets.

"Fleet repair is undergoing a fundamental shift. Operators need faster decisions, tighter coordination, and real-time insight to maintain uptime. Partnering with Fixico allows us to bring a proven, technology-enabled model to U.S. fleets at scale, moving beyond individual repairs to a fully connected repair experience," said Brent Jones, Senior Vice President of Fleet Operations at Caliber.

A proven platform in Europe, delivered at a U.S. scale

Fixico brings more than 12 years of experience digitalising body and glass repair across Europe for more than 250 leading fleet and insurance customers, and now works with more than 15,000 European repair and maintenance shops. Its AI-powered platform was built specifically for this segment, rather than adapted from generic workflow tools.

"Expanding into the U.S. market with Caliber is a defining moment for Fixico. We built our platform in Europe to solve a problem that exists in every major automotive market: repair networks that are fragmented and lack transparency. Caliber's scale and operational strength provide the ideal foundation to bring our platform to American fleet operators at meaningful scale from the very first day," said Derk Roodhuyzen de Vries, CEO and Co-Founder of Fixico.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,800 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 41 states, Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement, and Caliber Fleet Solutions.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life, Caliber's more than 30,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely, and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

For more information, visit caliber.com .

About Fixico

Fixico is the digital platform and marketplace for fleet repair and maintenance management. The company connects fleet operators, insurers, and repair networks in a digitally connected ecosystem designed to improve transparency, coordination, and performance.

Powered by AI and data, Fixico enables organisations to manage all types of vehicle repairs and maintenance in one place, delivering measurable outcomes across cost, lead time, quality, and driver satisfaction.

Fixico operates in 12 countries and serves more than 250 businesses, including companies such as Arval, SIXT and Aon, connecting them to a total network of 17,000 repair shops across Europe and the United States.

For more information, visit fixico.com .

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Photo caption: Derk Roodhuyzen de Vries, CEO and Co-founder Fixico

Contacts: Fixico Xander Zwaaf Head of Marketing +31 6 13 69 78 09 xander@fixico.com Caliber Media Relations: Samantha Henderson Director, Marketing media@calibercollision.com