South Korea's Korea Energy Agency has announced its first-half 2026 solar fixed-price contract tender, expected to open in early June, as legislation to replace the country's renewable portfolio standard with a government-led auction system advances through the National Assembly. The Korea Energy Agency (KEA) presented the tender at a briefing in Seoul this week, with applications expected to open in early June and results anticipated by late July. The ceiling price will be announced with the formal tender notice. The 2025 ceiling stood at KRW 155,742 ($103.33)/MWh, down from KRW 157,307/MWh ...

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