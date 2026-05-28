Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
[28.05.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.05.26
|IE000CCQKON9
|3,701,640.00
|EUR
|0
|37,835,000.72
|10.2211
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.05.26
|IE000I8CR2Q4
|5,005.00
|EUR
|0
|50,005.39
|9.9911
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.05.26
|IE0002P9KZW1
|5,000.00
|GBP
|0
|50,115.28
|10.0231
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